‘Amadeus’ ballet on stage in Mersin

MERSIN

Mersin State Opera and Ballet will present the ballet ‘Amadeus’ at the Cultural Center Opera Stage on Jan 20 at 8 pm. The work was produced by Serbulent Biçer, Özlem Şenormanlılar and Ender Üçdemir, while its choreography was made by Nugzar Magalashvili and the libretto by Medeia Magalashvili.