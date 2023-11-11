Ally of Myanmar junta chief jailed for corruption, says state media

BANGKOK

A close ally of Myanmar's top general has been imprisoned for five years on corruption charges, state media said Saturday.

In recent months, the military — which has faced armed resistance since seizing power in a 2021 coup — has detained a number of officials as the civil conflict batters the already struggling economy.

The cash-strapped junta is also battling a recent offensive in the north by ethnic armed groups that has choked vital cross-border commerce with China and poses the most serious military challenge to the generals since they took power.

Soe Htut, a former home affairs minister, was removed from the ruling State Administration Council, as the junta calls itself, in a September reshuffle.

"He was indicted under relevant sections of laws and the Court Martial adjudicated his cases and sentenced him to five years imprisonment," state media outlet The Global New Light of Myanmar reported Saturday.

Soe Htut ordered subordinates to issue passports to companies operating in the country by "inappropriately applying his rank and authority," the newspaper said.

It added that he "took bribes and failed to supervise the undertakings not aligned with the financial rules and regulations for the staff welfare fund of the Ministry of Home Affairs."