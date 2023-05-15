Aliyev congratulates Erdoğan over polls

Aliyev congratulates Erdoğan over polls

ANKARA
Aliyev congratulates Erdoğan over polls

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him for the May 14 elections that pledged a majority to Erdoğan-led People’s Alliance at the parliament while bringing the presidential race to the second round.

A statement from the president’s office informed that Aliyev and Erdoğan spoke over the phone in the early hours of May 15.

Aliyev underlined the achievements Türkiye has had under Erdoğan in the past two decades and that these polls have shown the confidence of the Turkish people in their leader. Erdoğan thanked Aliyev for his kind messages.

The two leaders have reiterated the permanent and steady friendship between the two countries.

Erdoğan received 49.4 percent of votes in the first round. The president will be elected on May 28.

In the meantime, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also called Erdoğan to congratulate him following the election results.

