Alevi lodge opens on land donated by MHP leader

NEVŞEHİR

A major cemevi dervish lodge opened its doors on Oct. 11 in the central city of Nevşehir's Hacıbektaş district on land donated by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Bahçeli had purchased the land 15 years ago and later donated it to the Horasan Erenleri Associations Federation, which was among the groups that participated in an MHP rally in December 2022.

Covering an area of about 6,000 square meters, the new complex was designed to reflect Alevi beliefs and traditions in its architecture. The three-story structure includes a 307-square-meter prayer hall, a 160-person meeting hall, dining and conversation rooms, a morgue and both open and covered parking areas.

The second phase of construction, expected to be completed within two months, will finalize interior furnishings and open 50-bed guest rooms for visitors.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Batuhan Mumcu, Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan and some MPs attended the inauguration ceremony.

Alevism is a syncretic and heterodox Islamic tradition inspired by the teachings of 13th-century mystic Haji Bektash Veli. Estimates suggest Alevis account for 4 to 15 percent of Türkiye's population.