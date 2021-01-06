Albanian premier meets President Erdoğan

  • January 06 2021 16:41:00

ANKARA
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Jan. 6 as part of a two-day official visit of the former to Turkey.

The bilateral relations between Turkey and Albania, as well as, steps to improve cooperation, would be discussed during the talks, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said on Jan. 5.

Two weeks ago, President Erdoğan attended the groundbreaking ceremony held in Lac town of northwestern Albania via a live link for the construction of 500 new housing units after an earthquake in the country.

“Hopefully, we will complete the first phase of the residential units as soon as possible and start handing them over to our brothers who lost their homes in the earthquake,” said Erdoğan on Dec. 23.

According to Erdoğan, the project includes 522 residences in total and will cost approximately 42 million euros ($51 million). The earthquake in the Adriatic coastal city of Durres on Nov. 26 killed 51 people and injured more than 900 others.

