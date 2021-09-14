Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest

  • September 14 2021 07:00:00

Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest

BURSA
Alarm bells ringing for protected lake in Turkey’s northwest

Lake Uluabat, one of the 14 wetlands in Turkey mentioned in the Ramsar Convention, is about to become a “dead pond” due to pollution from manure and industrial wastes.

Apart from the increase in the temperature and drought caused by global climate change among the contributing factors for the lake in the northwestern province of Bursa to dry out, excessive water consumption has also become one of the grave concerns.

Concerns have grown in the recent weeks as the lake fed by Mustafakemalpaşa Stream - polluted by domestic, industrial and agricultural wastes - has turned green due to the algal bloom.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, Biologist Nurhayat Dalkıran stated that the nitrogen and phosphorus input to Lake Uluabat is high, which causes algae to multiply.

Noting that the facilities in the region only carry out chemical treatment, but advanced biological treatment is needed, Dalkıran said that mass fish deaths were likely to be seen in the lake in the coming days in the absence of necessary precautions.

“Regular water quality tests should be carried out and serious measures should be taken,” she added.

Ertuğrul Aksoy, an academic from Uludağ University in Bursa, said that water withdrawals continue during the summer period when the lake needs water the most, noting that this practice should be stopped.

“The depth in Uluabat, which is already a shallow lake, has dropped below 1 meter. Industrial and household wastes continue to be disposed of into the lake,” Aksoy said.

He also noted that the increase in phosphorus and nitrogen content and decrease in water level not only disrupt the natural system but also cause serious risks and pollution.

Uluabat Lake, Environment,

WORLD Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  3. Turkish-origin owners of BioNTech reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab

    Turkish-origin owners of BioNTech reveal how Pfizer rejected their jab

  4. No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

    No one can stand before power of national will: Erdoğan

  5. Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın

    Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın
Recommended
Providing Afghan people humanitarian aid is moral duty: Turkish FM

Providing Afghan people humanitarian aid is moral duty: Turkish FM
Turkey has prevented 130 terrorist attacks this year: AKP

Turkey has prevented 130 terrorist attacks this year: AKP
Man dies suspiciously during hair transplant

Man dies suspiciously during hair transplant
Former Miss Turkey’s inheritance to be distributed to firefighters

Former Miss Turkey’s inheritance to be distributed to firefighters
Turkish choir mesmerizes New Yorkers at outdoor concert

Turkish choir mesmerizes New Yorkers at outdoor concert
Çorum, Erzurum ranked on Europe’s most polluted cities list

Çorum, Erzurum ranked on Europe’s most polluted cities list
WORLD Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Blinken defends Afghan withdrawal at testy US congressional hearing

Secretary of State Antony Blinken beat back criticism of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 13 at a contentious congressional hearing where at least two Republicans called on him to resign.

ECONOMY Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Boat show, camping fair join hands in Istanbul

Tens of boats, yachts and camper vans will be exhibited at the Marmara Boat Show that will be held together with the Camping, Caravan and Nature Sports Fair in Istanbul between Sept. 18 and 26.

SPORTS In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

Love of football has brought together many a family, but a football game in Turkey’s capital has taken that shared love of sports to a new level.