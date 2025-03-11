Alan Parsons to take stage in Istanbul

Alan Parsons to take stage in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Alan Parsons to take stage in Istanbul

Renowned for his work in progressive rock and symphonic music, British musician Alan Parsons is set to perform in Istanbul.

Celebrating over 50 years in his career, Parsons will take the stage at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on June 11 as part of his “Alan Parsons Live Project – The Show Must Go On” tour.

Tickets for the concert, organized jointly by Epifoni and StagePass, will be available for purchase starting March 12.

Nominated for a Grammy Award 13 times and the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades, Parsons founded The Alan Parsons Project in the summer of 1974 after meeting Eric Woolfson at Abbey Road Studios. Between 1976 and 1987, the band released 10 thematic albums that shaped the music scene.

With their concept albums inspired by various stories, The Alan Parsons Project produced countless hits, merging progressive rock with pop and gaining worldwide recognition.

The band recorded their albums with some of the era’s finest studio musicians and vocalists, leaving a lasting impact with soft pop/rock classics like Eye in the Sky and Old and Wise in 1982.

At his Istanbul concert, Parsons will perform timeless tracks from his legendary project, bringing music history to life for his fans.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Researchers find lost graves of literary figures in Istanbul

Researchers find lost graves of literary figures in Istanbul
Pera Museum collections now digitally accessible

Pera Museum collections now digitally accessible
Karahantepe to receive protective roof

Karahantepe to receive protective roof
Global art market slumps as Chinese auction sales plummet

Global art market slumps as Chinese auction sales plummet
Watch the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse in March

Watch the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse in March
Chef Ömür Akkor shares Ramadan recipes on TikTok

Chef Ömür Akkor shares Ramadan recipes on TikTok
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿