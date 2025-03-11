Alan Parsons to take stage in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Renowned for his work in progressive rock and symphonic music, British musician Alan Parsons is set to perform in Istanbul.

Celebrating over 50 years in his career, Parsons will take the stage at Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater on June 11 as part of his “Alan Parsons Live Project – The Show Must Go On” tour.

Tickets for the concert, organized jointly by Epifoni and StagePass, will be available for purchase starting March 12.

Nominated for a Grammy Award 13 times and the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades, Parsons founded The Alan Parsons Project in the summer of 1974 after meeting Eric Woolfson at Abbey Road Studios. Between 1976 and 1987, the band released 10 thematic albums that shaped the music scene.

With their concept albums inspired by various stories, The Alan Parsons Project produced countless hits, merging progressive rock with pop and gaining worldwide recognition.

The band recorded their albums with some of the era’s finest studio musicians and vocalists, leaving a lasting impact with soft pop/rock classics like Eye in the Sky and Old and Wise in 1982.

At his Istanbul concert, Parsons will perform timeless tracks from his legendary project, bringing music history to life for his fans.