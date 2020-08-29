Aladağlar becomes film producers’ go-to location

NİĞDE – Anadolu Agency
Aladağlar in the southern province of Niğde, which has long been a hotspot for mountain bikers, hunters, off-roaders, campers and scouts for decades, has become a popular place for movie producers recently.

“Mavzer” (Mauser rifle in Turkish), a movie telling the story of two shepherd brothers, was shot last year in the region. But now the mountain, which takes its name from the color of the rusty hills, will be a natural set for two other movies.

Indian star Aamir Khan will shoot the last scenes of the movie “Laal Singh Chaddha” in the region as Iranian director Iman Tahsin has already started shooting for “Dark Matter.”

“The mountains are the combination of Grand Canyon and the mystical places of Italy. It is a paradise for someone who wants to make a nature movie,” Orkun Olgar, the lead actor of Dark Matter, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“We are fascinated by the beauty of the area,” said Ahmet Pınar, the other lead actor of the movie that will be aired in December or later in January 2021.

Turkey,

