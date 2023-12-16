Al Jazeera says Israeli attack killed journalist in Gaza

GAZA STRIP
An Israeli attack killed an Al Jazeera journalist and wounded his colleague in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the Qatari network reported.

Al Jazeera had initially reported that cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and Gaza bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh were wounded in a school in Khan Yunis, where they were hit by "shrapnel from an Israeli missile attack".

In a subsequent statement condemning the Israeli military, Al Jazeera attributed the injuries to a drone strike.

"Following Samer's injury, he was left to bleed to death for over 5 hours, as Israeli forces prevented ambulances and rescue workers from reaching him, denying the much-needed emergency treatment," it said.

Al-Dahdouh was wounded in the arm and transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, according to an AFP journalist.

In a news update, Al Jazeera said Al-Dahdouh was able to leave the area of the strike to look for help, "but by the time he reached an ambulance, medics said they could not return to the site of the attack because it was too dangerous."

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Israel says it mistakenly killed three Gaza hostages, US pushes for restraint
