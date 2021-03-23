AKP’s deputy chair signals cabinet reshuffle

  • March 23 2021 12:28:00

AKP’s deputy chair signals cabinet reshuffle

ANKARA
AKP’s deputy chair signals cabinet reshuffle

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make changes within the party and his team in the upcoming days, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chair Mahir Ünal said on March 23, elaborating on a possible cabinet reshuffle.

“When a change is spoken and inevitably a part changes, there is a movement in the whole system. He will go to a new arrangement for 2023, not only for the party but also for his team. We’ll see it in the coming days,” Ünal told private broadcaster NTV when asked about possible cabinet change.

Ünal said that new units would be established under the party administration. He noted that the AKP did not invite the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for the congress of his party scheduled for March 24.

A possible cabinet reshuffle was spoken among political circles of Ankara for the week of the AKP’s general congress.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

    Virus outlook in Turkey worsens within a week

  2. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  3. Being realistic on Cyprus

    Being realistic on Cyprus

  4. Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

    Turkey slaps $61 mln penalty on Unilever for market abuse

  5. Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention

    Erdoğan to outline AKP’s road map for 2023 at convention
Recommended
NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says

NATO must keep Turkey close despite differences, Blinken says
Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey

Vaccination helps keep severe virus cases under control in Turkey
İYİ Party leader criticizes withdrawal from Istanbul Convention

İYİ Party leader criticizes withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria

Turkey expresses concern to Russian envoy over attacks in northern Syria
Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off

Uzbek-Turkish joint military drill kicks off
Ex-opposition party head sentenced to three years

Ex-opposition party head sentenced to three years
WORLD Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu’s fate

Israelis were voting on March 23 in their fourth election in less than two years, with the nation still divided over whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deserves to remain in power.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

Road motor vehicle registrations up in February

Road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose 42.8% year-on-year in February, the country's statistical authority said on March 23. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.