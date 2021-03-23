AKP’s deputy chair signals cabinet reshuffle

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make changes within the party and his team in the upcoming days, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chair Mahir Ünal said on March 23, elaborating on a possible cabinet reshuffle.

“When a change is spoken and inevitably a part changes, there is a movement in the whole system. He will go to a new arrangement for 2023, not only for the party but also for his team. We’ll see it in the coming days,” Ünal told private broadcaster NTV when asked about possible cabinet change.

Ünal said that new units would be established under the party administration. He noted that the AKP did not invite the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for the congress of his party scheduled for March 24.

A possible cabinet reshuffle was spoken among political circles of Ankara for the week of the AKP’s general congress.