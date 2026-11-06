Akdamar Island draws 250,000 visitors in eastern Türkiye

VAN

Akdamar Church stands among almond trees on an island in Van Lake. (AA Photo)

Akdamar Island in Türkiye’s eastern province of Van drew nearly 250,000 visitors in nine months, attracting domestic and foreign tourists to its historic church and Lake Van scenery.

Visitors reach the island in Gevaş district by boat, touring the church and photographing the lake. The site draws tourists from Iran, Iraq and Armenia.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Van Deputy Kayhan Türkmenoğlu said the island held religious significance and was a candidate for world heritage status.

He said global tourism was vulnerable to disruption, but sites such as Akdamar retained special significance because of their religious value to different faith communities.

“Nearly 250,000 visits were made to our island this year,” he said.

Türkmenoğlu said visitors came to see the blue waters and carved figures on the church, each with a meaning. The island has inspired legends and stories, he said.

Visitor numbers rise when almond trees blossom in April and May, while summer also brings crowds. Türkmenoğlu said he expected visits to increase in the coming years.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry began restoring Akdamar Church in 2005 and opened it as a monument museum in 2007.

With special permission from the ministry, the church held its first service in 95 years on Sept. 19, 2010. It opens for worship once a year. Türkmenoğlu said the annual service in the first week of September draws visitors from Türkiye and abroad.