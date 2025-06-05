Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months

ISTANBUL

Airports in Istanbul served more than 39 million passengers in the first four months of 2025, up 5 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Some 24.9 million travelers, including 20 million international and 4.9 million domestic passengers, went through Istanbul Airport in January-April, marking a 2 percent annual increase.

In the first four months of this year, a total of 14.1 million passengers used Sabiha Gökçen Airport, which is located on the Asian side of the megacity, including 5.98 million on domestic flights and 8.1 million on international flights. This is a 10 percent increase in passenger traffic at the airport from a year ago.

Flights from the airports in Istanbul also saw a rise in the first four months of this year.

At Istanbul Airport, a total of 166,422 flights were operated between January and April, including 35,661 domestic and 130,761 international flights, reflecting a 2 percent growth.

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 82,514 flights were carried out during the same period, with 34,186 domestic and 48,328 international flights, an annual increase of 8 percent.

Atatürk Airport hosted a total of 8,339 flights, including 4,633 domestic and 3,706 international flights, up 3 percent from January to April last year.