Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months

Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months

ISTANBUL
Airports in Istanbul serve some 40 million passengers in four months

Airports in Istanbul served more than 39 million passengers in the first four months of 2025, up 5 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Some 24.9 million travelers, including 20 million international and 4.9 million domestic passengers, went through Istanbul Airport in January-April, marking a 2 percent annual increase.

In the first four months of this year, a total of 14.1 million passengers used Sabiha Gökçen Airport, which is located on the Asian side of the megacity, including 5.98 million on domestic flights and 8.1 million on international flights. This is a 10 percent increase in passenger traffic at the airport from a year ago.

Flights from the airports in Istanbul also saw a rise in the first four months of this year.

At Istanbul Airport, a total of 166,422 flights were operated between January and April, including 35,661 domestic and 130,761 international flights, reflecting a 2 percent growth.

At Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 82,514 flights were carried out during the same period, with 34,186 domestic and 48,328 international flights, an annual increase of 8 percent.

Atatürk Airport hosted a total of 8,339 flights, including 4,633 domestic and 3,706 international flights, up 3 percent from January to April last year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

    Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

  2. Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

    Trump and Musk alliance melts down in blazing public row

  3. US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

    US, China to resume trade talks, Trump says after Xi call

  4. Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

    Night museum tours begin at Ephesus

  5. ‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen

    ‘Adile’ brings Yeşilçam back to the big screen
Recommended
Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter
Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group

Consumers hit the breaks in January-March: Trade group
Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group

Türkiye, Luxembourg to establish Strategic Finance Working Group
ACWA Power mulls $2 billion solar investment in Türkiye

ACWA Power mulls $2 billion solar investment in Türkiye
Brazil says bird flu outbreak that hit poultry sector contained

Brazil says bird flu outbreak that hit poultry sector contained
South Koreas economy failed to grow in first quarter

South Korea's economy failed to grow in first quarter
WORLD Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli army launches strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

Israeli warplanes on Thursday evening carried out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

ECONOMY Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Construction sector extends growth streak to 10th quarter

Türkiye’s large construction industry continued to expand in the January-March period, extending its growth streak to the 10th straight quarter, according to a report by a business group.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿