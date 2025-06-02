Airlines less optimistic for 2025, facing 'headwinds'

NEW DELHI
Airlines Monday revised down their traffic and profit forecasts for 2025, citing "headwinds" for the global economy.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates fewer than 5 billion air journeys will take place this year, compared with the previously forecast 5.22 billion.

"The first half of 2025 has brought significant uncertainties to global markets," Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General, told its annual general meeting in New Delhi.

But he added: "Considering the headwinds, it's a strong result that demonstrates the resilience that airlines have worked hard to fortify."

Cumulative airline profits will reach $36 billion this year, $600 million less than expected, IATA said.

Commercial aviation revenues are expected to remain below the $1 trillion forecast in the previous December projections, with IATA now reporting $979 billion.

While looking at profits, Walsh warned that "perspective is critical" to put industry-wide figures into context, saying that per passenger, it was still a narrow margin.

"It's still a thin buffer and any new tax, increase in airport or navigation charge, demand shock or costly regulation will quickly put the industry's resilience to the test," he said.

"Policymakers who rely on airlines as the core of a value chain that employs 86.5 million people and supports 3.9 percent of global economic activity, must keep this clearly in focus."

The organisation also expects 69 million tonnes of cargo to be transported by air this year, down from the 72.5 million previously expected.

Germany's ex-foreign minister Baerbock chosen to lead UN Assembly
Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was elected president of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Monday, despite strong opposition from Russia.
Ankara and Baku are taking further steps to boost oil and gas production in Azerbaijan with the signing of a major agreement, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Monday.
Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

