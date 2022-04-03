Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

  • April 03 2022 09:27:00

Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

ODESSA
Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

Air strikes rocked Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port Odessa early Sunday morning, according to an interior ministry official, after Kyiv had warned that Russia was trying to consolidate its troops in the south.

"Odessa was attacked from the air," Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account.

"Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence."

An AFP reporter heard explosions in the southwestern city at around 6:00 am (0300 GMT).

The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke with flames visible apparently in an industrial area.

A soldier near the site of one of the strikes said it was likely a rocket or a missile.

The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country’s north.

On Friday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was consolidating and preparing "powerful strikes" in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow’s troops were regrouping.

Odessa, a historic city of around one million people, is Ukraine’s largest Black Sea port.

WORLD Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency
MOST POPULAR

  1. Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

    Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

  2. Some 57 pct of first marriages in Turkey ‘arranged marriages’

    Some 57 pct of first marriages in Turkey ‘arranged marriages’

  3. Young Ukrainian athletes arrive in Turkey to play

    Young Ukrainian athletes arrive in Turkey to play

  4. Russia retreats in northern Ukraine

    Russia retreats in northern Ukraine

  5. Man in caravan says never goes home

    Man in caravan says never goes home
Recommended
Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency
’About time’: Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales

’About time’: Law set to end child marriage in England and Wales
China reports 13,000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan’s first wave

China reports 13,000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan’s first wave
UN: Yemen’s warring parties agree to two-month truce

UN: Yemen’s warring parties agree to two-month truce
Israeli raid in West Bank kills three Islamic Jihad members: Police

Israeli raid in West Bank kills three Islamic Jihad members: Police
Russia retreats in northern Ukraine

Russia retreats in northern Ukraine
WORLD Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka protest state of emergency

Opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka on Sunday marched in the capital, Colombo, protesting against the president’s move to impose a curfew and state of emergency amid a worsening economic crisis.

ECONOMY Confidence weakens among Japanese manufacturers

Confidence weakens among Japanese manufacturers

Confidence weakened among Japan’s major manufacturers for the first time in nearly two years, a key business survey showed on April 1, as concern grows over the impact of the Ukraine crisis.
SPORTS Leader Trabzonspor to host Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Leader Trabzonspor to host Beşiktaş in Süper Lig

Turkish Super Lig leader Trabzonspor host will host defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3, knowing that it will inch towards the title regardless of the match result.