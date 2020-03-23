Air pollution to rise again after coronavirus ends

  • March 23 2020 13:05:00

Air pollution to rise again after coronavirus ends

ISTANBUL 
Air pollution to rise again after coronavirus ends

Alamy Photo

Falling air pollution rates due to drops in industrial production, and transportation will rise again after the coronavirus threat disappears unless required measures are taken, according to an expert.      

Hüseyin Toros, an expert on atmospheric science and air quality at Istanbul Technical University, said if a vaccine for coronavirus could be found, and threat disappears, the same activities that pollute the atmosphere would immediately start again.     

“When the coronavirus threat disappears, the negative effects of air pollution on climate, environment and human health will continue, as we will return to our old habits of the old days,” he said.      

Citing some reports of the World Health Organization (WHO) on 7 million premature deaths annually linked to air pollution, Toros stressed that this issue still does not draw enough attention, mostly because air pollution does not bring cause immediate deaths, unlike coronavirus or an earthquake does.      

“We should continue to raise awareness on the environment, efficient use of resources, and transition to renewable energy sources, so that we can find solutions to climate change which will further intensify in the coming days,” he stressed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  2. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  5. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’
Recommended
Front of historical Istanbul mosque to be filled

Front of historical Istanbul mosque to be filled
Porcelain works reflect on ‘Habitat’ exhibition

Porcelain works reflect on ‘Habitat’ exhibition
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: Family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: Family

Aşık Veysel: Icon of Turkish bard culture

Aşık Veysel: Icon of Turkish bard culture
Turkey’s biodiversity richness monitored closely

Turkey’s biodiversity richness monitored closely
Air quality in Turkey improves as people stay home

Air quality in Turkey improves as people stay home
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation. 
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

The Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on March 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.