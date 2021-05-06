Air passenger traffic at 24 mln in January-April

  • May 06 2021 12:07:00

Air passenger traffic at 24 mln in January-April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Air passenger traffic at 24 mln in January-April

Some 24 million passengers traveled through airports in Turkey this January-April, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) announced on May 6.

The four-month figure was down from 33.7 million in the same period last year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions and the closure of national borders.

In April, the number of passengers through Turkish airports stood at 6.2 million amid measures to stem the virus's spread, the authority said.

Some 2.5 million passengers took international flights while 3.7 million were on international routes this April.

Turkish airports served 90,364 planes last month including overflights. The report also said cargo traffic this April reached 232,809.

Istanbul Airport and Atatürk Airport – both in the country's largest metropolis – saw a total of 21,244 planes during the month.

Istanbul Airport – whose first phase officially opened in October 2018 – welcomed more than 2 million passengers and 13,395 planes in April.

Istanbul Airport has an annual capacity of 95 million passengers. When all four of its phases are open as of 2028, it will boast a passenger capacity of some 200 million.

COVID-19, pandemic,

TURKEY EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal

EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  2. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  3. What Biden said about nuclear weapons at İncirlik base and what he can do

    What Biden said about nuclear weapons at İncirlik base and what he can do

  4. Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

    Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

  5. Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

    Istanbul still on top of virus cases list
Recommended
Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK

Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK
Registrations open for Hack Istanbul 2021 contest

Registrations open for Hack Istanbul 2021 contest
Turkey’s crime watchdog issues guide for crypto firms

Turkey’s crime watchdog issues guide for crypto firms
Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties

Turkey, Sweden eye stronger economic ties
Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions
Turkish 5A satellite enters into orbit at 31° East

Turkish 5A satellite enters into orbit at 31° East

WORLD UK sends Navy ships to Jersey as French fishing row escalates

UK sends Navy ships to Jersey as French fishing row escalates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 5 sent two Navy patrol vessels to Jersey over concerns that French fishermen could blockade its main port in an escalating post-Brexit row.
ECONOMY Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK

Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK

The average household size in Turkey, which was four people per household in 2008, 3.48 in 2016 and 3.35 in 2019, has continued to follow a declining trend and fell to 3.30 people per household in 2020, according to the results of Address Based Population Registration System (ABPRS) announced by the country’s statistical institute, TÜİK.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.