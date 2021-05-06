Air passenger traffic at 24 mln in January-April

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Some 24 million passengers traveled through airports in Turkey this January-April, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) announced on May 6.

The four-month figure was down from 33.7 million in the same period last year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions and the closure of national borders.

In April, the number of passengers through Turkish airports stood at 6.2 million amid measures to stem the virus's spread, the authority said.

Some 2.5 million passengers took international flights while 3.7 million were on international routes this April.

Turkish airports served 90,364 planes last month including overflights. The report also said cargo traffic this April reached 232,809.

Istanbul Airport and Atatürk Airport – both in the country's largest metropolis – saw a total of 21,244 planes during the month.

Istanbul Airport – whose first phase officially opened in October 2018 – welcomed more than 2 million passengers and 13,395 planes in April.

Istanbul Airport has an annual capacity of 95 million passengers. When all four of its phases are open as of 2028, it will boast a passenger capacity of some 200 million.