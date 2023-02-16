Air India unveils record plane order with Airbus, Boeing

Air India unveils record plane order with Airbus, Boeing

BENGALURU, India
Air India unveils record plane order with Airbus, Boeing

Air India will purchase 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing under an historic pair of mega agreements announced on Feb. 14, transforming the former national carrier as it prepares for scorching growth.

The airline, which is owned by the Tata Group, announced a contract to purchase 250 Airbus planes at an AeroIndia salon in Bangalore at a ceremony attended virtually by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

That was followed by a White House announcement that Air India also agreed to a firm order of 220 Boeing aircraft in a contract that U.S. President Joe Biden touted as a sign of American manufacturing might.

Combined, the two deals constitute the largest unveiled at the same time by a commercial carrier, overtaking a 2011 announcement by American Airlines to purchase 460 planes.

While there was no official value in Feb. 14’s announcements, a calculation of the list price for the jets suggests the orders are worth more than $70 billion total.

After a brutal downturn during the worst days of COVID-19, major carriers have been unveiling massive new jet orders amid rising travel demand in a boon for Airbus and Boeing, while also challenging supply chains.

“We are going through a massive transformation,” Air India chairman N. Chandrasekaran said at the ceremony in India.
“One of the most important things is a modern fleet which can perform for all routes.”

Modi has described strengthening civil aviation as an important aspect of national infrastructure, citing estimates that India will need more than 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.

Under the deal with Airbus, Air India signed a letter of intent to buy 210 narrow-body A320neo jets and 40 long-haul A350 aircraft, with an unspecified number of options for more, as it plots to capture domestic market share and turn Indian airports into global travel hubs.

 

air india, Economy,

WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

    Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

  2. White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

    White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre

  3. China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

    China blasts US over response to Chinese balloon incursion

  4. Turks rally to help quake victims

    Turks rally to help quake victims

  5. Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit

    Blinken to pledge quake support on first Türkiye visit
Recommended
Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor
Cash-strapped Egypt selling assets to Gulf nations

Cash-strapped Egypt selling assets to Gulf nations
Pakistan in bailout bid raises natural gas taxes

Pakistan in bailout bid raises natural gas taxes
Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening

Borsa Istanbul jumps up almost 10 pct after reopening
Rental costs, gasoline prices behind January US inflation

Rental costs, gasoline prices behind January US inflation
Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor

Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor
WORLD Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Sturgeon quits with independence goal unmet

Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that she plans to step down after more than eight years in office, amid criticism of her drive to expand transgender rights and her strategy for achieving independence from the United Kingdom.

ECONOMY Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

Biden names Fed vice chair as top economic advisor

U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to be his top economic advisor, ahead of a potential reelection campaign and as the administration battles stubbornly high inflation.

SPORTS Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor to ‘play for Türkiye’ in Conference League

Trabzonspor hosts Basel in a UEFA Conference League playoff match on Feb. 16 in a game that will be used to help relief efforts for the survivors of Feb. 6’s devastating earthquakes.