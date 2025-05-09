Aid ship with Ukrainian grain docks in Türkiye, boosting UN hunger relief efforts

SAMSUN

A humanitarian aid ship carrying 20,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat arrived at Toros Port in Türkiye’s northern Samsun province on Thursday, May 8, as part of a U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) initiative to support crisis-hit regions, particularly Syria.

The Beirut-flagged Brave Commander was welcomed with a ceremony attended by representatives from the WFP Türkiye Office, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, and the Samsun Governorship.

Acting Samsun Deputy Governor Kemal Yıldız hailed the delivery as a symbol of global solidarity.

“This shipment reflects a shared conscience and humanity’s commitment to helping those in need,” he said, expressing pride in Türkiye’s leadership in supplying food to the WFP and its consistent contributions since the programme’s inception.

WFP Country Director in Türkiye Stephen Cahill emphasized the operation’s significance, noting Samsun’s role as a critical hub for humanitarian efforts.

“We welcome the Brave Commander, a symbol of international solidarity and swift humanitarian action in our quest to end world hunger,” Cahill said. He highlighted the ship’s historical role as the first to carry aid under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, crediting Türkiye’s commitment to ensuring global food access.

Cahill revealed that 5,000 tons of the wheat will support WFP operations in Syria, addressing urgent needs amid ongoing conflict. He also noted that the WFP has purchased $1.1 billion worth of food from Türkiye over the past five years, all distributed as global humanitarian aid.

“Our partnership with Türkiye spans Syrian refugee support and global operations, showcasing its strategic role,” he added.

The WFP official called for renewed global unity in a fractured world, citing crises in Gaza, Sudan, and Yemen.

“Türkiye’s leadership as a peace broker is crucial, but it requires collective action from donors and partners to sustain initiatives like the Black Sea Grain Corridor,” Cahill said, thanking the Samsun Governorship, the Foreign Ministry, and donor nations.

Ambassador Aylin Sekizkök, director general of International Economic Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, underscored the escalating global hunger crisis, affecting over 840 million people.

“This is not just a statistic; it represents real suffering,” she said. Sekizkök highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to combat hunger through its agricultural capacity and sustainable development expertise, reinforcing its role in delivering aid worldwide.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, facilitated by Türkiye and the U.N., has enabled the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain since 2022, mitigating food shortages in vulnerable regions. The Brave Commander’s arrival marks a continued commitment to these efforts, with Türkiye serving as a key logistical and diplomatic hub.