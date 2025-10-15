Aid cuts ‘risk pushing 13.7 mln people into extreme hunger’

Aid cuts ‘risk pushing 13.7 mln people into extreme hunger’

ROME
Aid cuts ‘risk pushing 13.7 mln people into extreme hunger’

The U.N.'s World Food Program warned on Wednesday that "staggering" cuts to its funding risked pushing up to 13.7 million people currently receiving food aid into "emergency" levels of hunger, one step before famine.

It warned that six key operations, in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan, "are currently facing major disruptions, which will only get worse by year-end."

"WFP is facing a staggering 40 percent reduction in funding, with projections of $6.4 billion compared to $9.8 billion in 2024," the Rome-based agency wrote in a new report.

"The humanitarian system is under severe strain as partners pull back from frontline locations, creating a vacuum," it added.

It did not name any one country, but noted a report in The Lancet medical journal about the huge impact of cuts to U.S. assistance.

Donald Trump slashed foreign aid after returning as U.S. president in January, dealing a heavy blow to humanitarian operations worldwide.

Across the world, "WFP estimates that its funding shortfalls could push 10.5 to 13.7 million people currently experiencing ‘Crisis’ levels of acute food insecurity into ‘Emergency,’" it said.

"The world is facing hunger issues on a scale never seen before, and the funds needed to help us respond are woefully insufficient," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

"We are watching the lifeline for millions of people disintegrate before our eyes."

Global hunger "is at record levels," with 319 million people facing acute food insecurity, including 44 million in emergency levels of hunger, the agency said.

 

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday
Japans Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
EU lawmakers propose social media ban for under-16s

EU lawmakers propose social media ban for under-16s
Chinese customs seize 60,000 problematic maps

Chinese customs seize 60,000 'problematic' maps
Australian rainforests ‘no longer a carbon sink’

Australian rainforests ‘no longer a carbon sink’
Trump says hes now looking to get Russia done

Trump says he's now looking to 'get Russia done'
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿