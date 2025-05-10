AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras

AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras

ISTANBUL
AI system to monitor traffic-related air pollution using cameras

Researchers at Istanbul Technical University have developed an artificial intelligence-based method to estimate vehicle emissions using footage from traffic surveillance cameras.

The system, designed by Professor Dr. Levent Kuzu and his team at the university’s Department of Environmental Engineering, combines AI with computational fluid dynamics to forecast traffic-related air pollution in real time.

Funded by TÜBİTAK, Türkiye’s scientific research council, the project generates high-resolution air quality maps by identifying traffic volume and vehicle types through camera feeds.

This allows for more accurate estimates of pollution levels across different parts of a city.

According to Kuzu, the predictions made using this system closely align with observed pollution data.

The process begins with the analysis of traffic camera footage, where AI algorithms classify vehicles, determine their speed and identify their types. Based on this classification, emission levels are calculated using type-specific emission factors.

Finally, these values are used in fluid dynamics models that factor in meteorological conditions to estimate how pollutants disperse through the air. This enables the calculation of pollutant concentration at any given location, using only video data, Kuzu explained.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
New US envoy to Türkiye says he is eager to building bridges

New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'
Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
France, Germany blocking Türkiye’s EU bid for domestic politics: Fidan

France, Germany blocking Türkiye’s EU bid for domestic politics: Fidan
Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid

Türkiye Studies Program inaugurated at Complutense University of Madrid
Türkiye mulls change in high school system

Türkiye mulls change in high school system
Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts

Demand for home, outdoor sports equipment rises amid lifestyle shifts
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿