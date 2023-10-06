AI of tiger: Tiny camera protects people

AI of tiger: Tiny camera protects people

PARIS
AI of tiger: Tiny camera protects people

Tiger populations are on the rise in the jungles of India and Nepal and the predators are roaming ever closer to villages, sparking a race among conservationists to find ways of avoiding conflict.

They are increasingly finding solutions with artificial intelligence, a bunch of technologies designed to reason and make decisions like humans.

Experts from Clemson University in South Carolina and several NGOs published research last month on their work using AI-enabled cameras that they say could help revolutionize tiger conservation.

They placed tiny devices around enclosures in the two South Asian nations, both to protect villagers from the predators - and the predators from poachers.

According to their research, published in the BioScience journal, the camera system called TrailGuard can distinguish between tigers and other species and relay images to park rangers or villagers within seconds.

"We have to find ways for people and tigers and other wildlife to coexist," Eric Dinerstein, one of the authors of the report, told AFP.

"Technology can offer us a tremendous opportunity to achieve that goal very cheaply."

The research claims the cameras were immediately effective, picking up a tiger just 300 meters from a village, and on another occasion identifying a team of poachers.

They say their system was the first AI camera to identify and transmit a picture of a tiger, and it has almost wiped out false alarms - when traps are tripped by passing boars or falling leaves.

The scheme is one of several putting an AI spin on the established ideas of wildlife surveillance.

Researchers in Gabon are using AI to sift their camera trap images and are now trying a warning system for elephants.

Teams in the Amazon are piloting equipment that can detect the sounds of chainsaws, tractors and other machinery associated with deforestation.

And U.S. tech titan Google teamed up with researchers and NGOs four years ago to collect millions of images from camera traps.

The project, called Wildlife Insights, automates the process of identifying species and labelling images, saving many hours of laborious work for researchers.

Conservationists like Dinerstein, who also leads the tech team at the Resolve NGO, are sure that technology is helping their cause.

Their goal is to ensure that 30 percent of the Earth's land and oceans are designated protected zones by 2030, as agreed by dozens of governments last year, with that number eventually going up to 50 percent

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

    Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

  2. Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

    Russia has tested a nuclear-powered missile, Putin says

  3. Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

    Türkiye hits YPG/PKK terror facilities in Syria

  4. Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

    Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

  5. IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

    IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings
Recommended
Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’

Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’
Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle

Carla Bruni reveals breast cancer battle
Forget company car, France embraces company bike

Forget company car, France embraces company bike
Climate protesters halt ‘Les Mis’ in London

Climate protesters halt ‘Les Mis’ in London
Norway’s Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in literature

Norway’s Jon Fosse wins Nobel Prize in literature
West Bank city pins tourism hopes on UNESCO listing

West Bank city pins tourism hopes on UNESCO listing
WORLD Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

Biden to build more Mexico wall, says hands were tied

US President Joe Biden on Thursday defended plans to extend the border wall with Mexico, saying he didn't think such barriers worked but that he was bound by laws introduced under Donald Trump.
ECONOMY IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

IMF, World Bank to tackle climate, reforms at annual meetings

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) will tackle the thorny issue of institutional reform at their upcoming annual meetings in Morocco next week.

SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.