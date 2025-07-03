Ahmet Güneştekin’s exhibition opens in Rome

Ahmet Güneştekin’s exhibition opens in Rome

ROME
Ahmet Güneştekin’s exhibition opens in Rome

Ahmet Güneştekin’s solo exhibition “Never There” has been opened at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome. With a powerful narrative centered on memory and historical reflection, the exhibition resonates not only with art lovers but also with the international art community.

Curated by Sergio Risaliti and Paola Marino, “Never There” features a compelling selection of sculptures, video works and large-scale installations.

A highlight of the exhibition is “Sarcophaguses of Alphabet” a major work by Güneştekin that has been permanently donated to the museum’s collection. The piece is displayed in the museum’s grand neoclassical hall alongside Antonio Canova’s iconic Hercules and Lichas, establishing a dramatic visual and conceptual dialogue. Also presented in the same hall is Güneştekin’s titular installation “Never There,” which deepens the exhibition’s exploration of collective memory and historical silence.

Another striking work in the show is “Reminiscence Bump,” a monumental installation constructed from thousands of worn rubber shoes. Displayed in a gallery that houses classical war paintings, the work reinterprets historical trauma through contemporary materials and evokes themes of displacement and resilience.

The exhibition also includes “Seven-Eyed Sun,” another of Güneştekin’s signature works. This piece has also been acquired by the museum’s permanent collection, further cementing the artist’s global reputation.

Sponsored by Yıldız Holding, the exhibition will remain on view until Sept. 28.

 

exhibiton,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

    Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

  2. Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

    Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

  3. Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

    Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

  4. Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

    Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

  5. Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

    Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Recommended
Egyptian women reclaim belly dance from stigma

Egyptian women reclaim belly dance from stigma
Bronze statue caught in fishermen’s net to go on display

Bronze statue caught in fishermen’s net to go on display
Dardanos Tumulus under renewed examination

Dardanos Tumulus under renewed examination
Apple Music marks 10 years with new studio

Apple Music marks 10 years with new studio
‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ starts filming

‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ starts filming
Türkiye returns cuneiform tablets to Iraq

Türkiye returns cuneiform tablets to Iraq
WORLD Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Afghanistan's government said on Thursday that Russia had become the first country to officially recognise its rule, calling it a "brave decision."
ECONOMY UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

The House of Lords on July 2 hosted a high-level roundtable, titled “Middle Corridor: Strategic Investment and Cooperation Opportunities,” to discuss the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿