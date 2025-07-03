Ahmet Güneştekin’s exhibition opens in Rome

ROME

Ahmet Güneştekin’s solo exhibition “Never There” has been opened at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome. With a powerful narrative centered on memory and historical reflection, the exhibition resonates not only with art lovers but also with the international art community.

Curated by Sergio Risaliti and Paola Marino, “Never There” features a compelling selection of sculptures, video works and large-scale installations.

A highlight of the exhibition is “Sarcophaguses of Alphabet” a major work by Güneştekin that has been permanently donated to the museum’s collection. The piece is displayed in the museum’s grand neoclassical hall alongside Antonio Canova’s iconic Hercules and Lichas, establishing a dramatic visual and conceptual dialogue. Also presented in the same hall is Güneştekin’s titular installation “Never There,” which deepens the exhibition’s exploration of collective memory and historical silence.

Another striking work in the show is “Reminiscence Bump,” a monumental installation constructed from thousands of worn rubber shoes. Displayed in a gallery that houses classical war paintings, the work reinterprets historical trauma through contemporary materials and evokes themes of displacement and resilience.

The exhibition also includes “Seven-Eyed Sun,” another of Güneştekin’s signature works. This piece has also been acquired by the museum’s permanent collection, further cementing the artist’s global reputation.

Sponsored by Yıldız Holding, the exhibition will remain on view until Sept. 28.