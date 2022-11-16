Aggravated life imprisonment demanded for suspects of Onur Şener’s murder

ANKARA
In the case of musician Onur Şener, who was killed on Oct. 2 in a bar where he performed, a lawsuit has been filed against five suspects, three of whom were imprisoned, with a request for aggravated life imprisonment on the charge of “deliberate killing with a monstrous feeling and torment.”

The indictment stated that five suspects comprising İlker Karakaş, Ali Gündüz, Semih Soyalp, Jale E. and Gözde G. committed the murder “collectively with a brutal method without feelings of pity with glasses.”

The report of the Forensic Medicine Institution included in the indictment stated that Şener died due to a stab wound on his neck.

All five suspects were found to have traces of Şener’s blood on them, and all of them had Şener’s DNA detected on their fingernails, according to the indictment.

It was also confirmed by the statements of other suspects and witnesses that Karakaş hit Şener’s head with a glass, then continued to throw the glass randomly.

Musician Şener, working at an entertainment venue in the capital Ankara, was killed by three people with whom he argued on the grounds that he did not know the song they requested.

Though the verbal argument that started after Şener said he did not know the song turned into a physical fight, it was ended when the venue staff and customers intervened.

Upon the notice of the citizens who witnessed the incident, the police separated the fight, but Şener, who was seriously injured by glass pieces in his throat, died in hospital despite all medical interventions.

Provincial police caught three suspects Karakaş, Gündüz and Soyalp while Labor and Social Security Ministry dismissed Karakaş and Gündüz from working in the ministry and public service.

The incident drew huge reactions from the public while messages of condolence poured in from social media accounts.

