Afyonkarahisar mayor denies switching to AKP

AFYONKARAHİSAR

Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has denied claims that she plans to join the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"I'm staying where I am. I am not going anywhere, despite those in the party who do not want me. I have been continuing my struggle for years, refuting slander and exposing lies," Köksal said on Oct. 17 in a statement on X.

She alleged some groups within CHP had worked against her prior to last year’s local elections.

"Some marginal individuals within the party went door to door to prevent me from winning. I was elected with a record number of votes, and this time the slander began," she said.

Köksal said she had filed lawsuits against CHP members who accused her of bribery, criticizing the party for inaction. "Was my fault working day and night to win the municipality [in Afyonkarahisar] after 74 years?" she wrote.

Last year’s local elections saw notable gains for CHP, including in areas historically dominated by the AKP.

Speculation about her possible party switch came after several CHP mayors, including Aydın's Özlem Çerçioğlu, formally joined the AKP on Aug. 14. Earlier, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras also dismissed similar claims.