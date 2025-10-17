Afyonkarahisar mayor denies switching to AKP

Afyonkarahisar mayor denies switching to AKP

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Afyonkarahisar mayor denies switching to AKP

Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has denied claims that she plans to join the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"I'm staying where I am. I am not going anywhere, despite those in the party who do not want me. I have been continuing my struggle for years, refuting slander and exposing lies," Köksal said on Oct. 17 in a statement on X.

She alleged some groups within CHP had worked against her prior to last year’s local elections.

"Some marginal individuals within the party went door to door to prevent me from winning. I was elected with a record number of votes, and this time the slander began," she said.

Köksal said she had filed lawsuits against CHP members who accused her of bribery, criticizing the party for inaction. "Was my fault working day and night to win the municipality [in Afyonkarahisar] after 74 years?" she wrote.

Last year’s local elections saw notable gains for CHP, including in areas historically dominated by the AKP.

Speculation about her possible party switch came after several CHP mayors, including Aydın's Özlem Çerçioğlu, formally joined the AKP on Aug. 14. Earlier, Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras also dismissed similar claims.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman

Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman
LATEST NEWS

  1. Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman

    Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman

  2. Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past

    Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past

  3. Two cultures speak through Tohru’s cuisine

    Two cultures speak through Tohru’s cuisine

  4. Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors

    Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors

  5. China and US agree to fresh trade talks

    China and US agree to fresh trade talks
Recommended
Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors

Africa’s trade corridors create opportunities for investors
Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report

Drug-related deaths in Türkiye surge by 42 pct last year: Report
Çanakkale official calls for protection of war relics sold in markets

Çanakkale official calls for protection of war relics sold in markets
Spain probes Istanbul-born clothing titans death as homicide: Media

Spain probes Istanbul-born clothing titan's death as homicide: Media
Turkish swimmer breaks own world record with dive dedicated to Gaza

Turkish swimmer breaks own world record with dive dedicated to Gaza
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers discuss follow-up to Ankara security talks

Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers discuss follow-up to Ankara security talks
Kurtulmuş visits Diyarbakır to advance anti-terror push

Kurtulmuş visits Diyarbakır to advance anti-terror push
WORLD Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

Pakistan to hold talks with Afghanistan in Qatar after latest strikes

Pakistan officials will hold talks in Qatar Saturday with their Afghan counterparts, a day after Islamabad launched air strikes on its neighbour killing at least 10 people and breaking a ceasefire that had brought two days of calm to the border.

ECONOMY China and US agree to fresh trade talks

China and US agree to fresh trade talks

China and the United States agreed Saturday to conduct another round of trade negotiations in the coming week, as the world's two biggest economies seek to avoid another damaging tit-for-tat tariff battle.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿