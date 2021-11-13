Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey

  • November 13 2021 07:00:00

HAKKARİ
Two Africans, who were transferred to the eastern province of Hakkari’s women’s football club playing in the Turkcell Women 1st League, have said they are happy to be living in the border city.

“I love Hakkari and its people. They are so hospitable,” 24-year-old Kenyan midfielder Mwanalima Adam Jereko told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“I came to the club to join its new successes. I am having a great time with my teammates,” said 25-year-old Zambian forward Misozi Zulu.

The two Africans’ journey from their homeland to the eastern border province began when Hakkarigücü’s six players left the team. The managers of the team started scouting for footballers abroad and transferred two from Azerbaijan and one from Kazakhstan immediately.

However, it took three months to welcome the players as watching their portfolio videos, contacting them, inviting them and preparing contracts with took time. 

“They are the source of joy of the team,” said Cemile Timur, the coach of the club, said about Zulu and Jereko. 
Both women play for their own national teams. 

Turkcell Women 1st League will begin at the end of this month.

