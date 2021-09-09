Afghan women vow to resist Taliban rules

  • September 09 2021 07:00:00

Afghan women vow to resist Taliban rules

Fevzi Kızılkoyun-KABUL
Afghan women vow to resist Taliban rules

Some women in Afghanistan are determined to resist the Taliban’s strict rules as they anticipate that their rights and freedoms will be further confined.

Sitting for an interview at a restaurant in the capital, three Afghan women recalled life before the group seized power and voiced concern for their future and the future of their country. We held the interview in the “family” section of the restaurants since women are not allowed to sit at the same table with any man, who is not a family member.

Those three were among around 50 women, who last week staged a protest in Kabul but were brutally dispersed by Taliban fighters.

They marched towards the presidential place with roses in their hands and purple scarfs only to be confronted by armed Taliban militants.

“I used to work at a cafe and study at the university at the same time. When the Taliban seized power, the café closed and lost my job. I have no idea if I can return to university. We were free before, we could work and go out alone. But we are now confined to our homes, we are worried,” said Sureyya Nesret.

Nesret believes the Taliban has not yet imposed even harsher rules because the whole world is closely watching the group’s actions.

“We know that the repression will only increase in time, they will introduce new rules for women, they will force us to stay at home,” she reckoned, adding that they now cover their heads and wear long and loose clothes.

'It is not the Afghanistan of 20 years ago'

Afghanistan and Afghan women changed over the past two decades, said Ramzia Abdekhil, who is also a university student.

“The Taliban should understand this: Today’s Afghanistan is not like the one they ruled 20 years ago. Back then, they did whatever they wanted to do, and we kept silent. Not anymore, we’ll not remain silent. We won’t accept whatever they say, we won’t wear burqas and sit at home,” Adbekhil said.

The Taliban, however, have not changed, they did not tolerate the women’s protest last week, she added.

Afghan women vow to resist Taliban rules

“We are not afraid of the Taliban. We will continue to fight for our jobs and for equal rights. No government in the world should recognize the Taliban if they are here to rule the country as they ruled 20 years ago.”

Maryam Meshel Hashimi said her life has changed since the Taliban seized power.

“I used to go out every day to meet with my friends and spend time together. Today, it is the third time I am venturing out [since the Taliban took over the city].”

Hashimi agreed that Afghanistan and Kabul have changed over the years. “The Taliban need to change too. There is fear but there is also our struggle.”

“When the Taliban arrived, it was only women who raised their voice. If men give their support, we can achieve a lot against the Taliban,” she said.

WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

    Liberation of Anatolian town marked with ‘scary’ marches

  2. Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

    Central Bank chief signals shift away from headline inflation

  3. Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

    Turkey poised to become LNG bunkering hub with new tri-party agreement

  4. Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

    Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

  5. Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7

    Two trains collide head-on in Istanbul, injuring 7
Recommended
Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia
Blinken says Taliban legitimacy will have to be ’earned’

Blinken says Taliban legitimacy will have to be ’earned’
Tension rises in Israeli jails after punitive measures on Palestinian detainees

Tension rises in Israeli jails after punitive measures on Palestinian detainees
Major earthquake, floods hit Mexico

Major earthquake, floods hit Mexico
France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks

France begins marathon trial over November 2015 Paris attacks
Taliban announce hardline government as protests grow

Taliban announce hardline government as protests grow
WORLD Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten dead in fire at Covid hospital in North Macedonia

Ten people died in a fire on Sept. 8 evening at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in North Macedonia, authorities said.
ECONOMY Turkish companies featured in worlds biggest satellite conference

Turkish companies featured in world's biggest satellite conference

Major Turkish companies showcased their products on Sept. 8 at the world's biggest satellite conference.
SPORTS Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkey coach Şenol Güneş under fire after humiliating defeat

Turkish national football team coach Şenol Güneş is facing fierce criticism and mounting calls for his resignation after his side was thrashed 6-1 by the Netherlands in a World Cup qualification game on Sept. 7.