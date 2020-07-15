Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation

  • July 15 2020 15:48:00

Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation

ALANYA
Adventurous Canadian couple docks in resort town after 100 days in isolation

A Canadian couple, who has lived on a sailing boat for 11 years, has anchored their boat in a marina in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Alanya district.

Setting sail from Canada with their boat in 2009, Diane and Wade Alarie visited 77 countries during their adventurous journey.

The Alaries said what motivated them to sail the world was their reluctance to stay in their country and “live a boring life,” where their daily activities would have become repetitive and monotonous.

So, they decided to travel around the world and wanted to get to know new cultures after retiring.

Eventually, the couple turned their course to the shores of Turkey after more than a decade of travelling.

Noting that they enjoyed living their stress-free lives at sea, the duo will stay in Alanya for about a year.

“Turkey is one of the rare countries that allows us to stay for a long time. We made our one-year contract. We will then proceed to the west [shores] of the country,” said Wade Alarie, adding that a Black Sea trip is also within their plans.

Stressing that they came across the pandemic when they were in Egypt, the couple said they could not get off the boat for 100 days after borders were closed.

Stating that they were looking for a new destination after the outbreak measures were relaxed, the duo said they came back to Alanya because the country was a better option.

“We are very happy to be here. People are very friendly. They respond to our every need,” said Wade Alarie.

“Especially if we talk about Alanya, the sea, everywhere is very clean. The country is very good at this, so we are very happy to be here,” he added.

The couple, who stated that they have come to the country before and have visited Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir, is now enjoying the Mediterranean coasts.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

    Turkey marks fourth anniversary of coup attempt

  2. Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

    Turkey condemns burning of Turkish flag in E Jerusalem

  3. Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

    Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economy over phone

  4. Hagia Sophia will open outside prayer time, says Turkey

    Hagia Sophia will open outside prayer time, says Turkey

  5. German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

    German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures
Recommended
CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs

CHP leader says his party doesn’t forget July 15 martyrs
Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’

Erdoğan urges unity for ‘strong Turkey’
Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister

Over 17,000 terrorists neutralized since July 2015: Minister
Daily infections drop below 1,000 in Turkey for first time in 33 days

Daily infections drop below 1,000 in Turkey for first time in 33 days
Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension

Turkey-Russia air travel resumes after virus suspension
Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette

Multiple bar law takes effect as decision gets published in Official Gazette
WORLD Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine

Millions face new virus curbs, but hope rises for US vaccine    

Millions of people faced new coronavirus restrictions on July 15 as infections surge, but in one sign of hope, an American firm said it would soon start final-stage human trials for a possible vaccine.

ECONOMY German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

German tourism professionals visit Turkey to examine safety measures

Representatives of leading Germany-based tourism agencies will visit Turkey’s Aegean province of İzmir, resort down Kuşadası and Mediterranean resort city of Antalya to examine the safe travel certificate program on site, Turkish authorities and an airline said yesterday.
SPORTS 5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

5 Turkish athletes book spot at 2020 Paralympic Games

The Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Disabled announced on July 14 that five Turkish table tennis players have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.