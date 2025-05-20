Adidas Türkiye unveils data breach affecting customer information

ISTANBUL
Adidas Türkiye has announced a data breach that exposed the personal information of some of its customers to unauthorized parties.

In an e-mail sent to its registered customers in Türkiye, the global sportswear giant acknowledged that details such as full names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and gender were accessed during the breach carried out by a third party.

The company emphasized that no financial information, including credit card data or passwords, was compromised.

“Dear customers, we want to inform you about a situation that may have affected your personal data,” the statement read, confirming that the breach impacted individuals who had previously contacted Adidas customer service.

Adidas assured that it has taken immediate action to enhance its security systems and prevent similar incidents. Investigations into the breach are ongoing, and the company is working closely with cybersecurity experts.

Customers were advised to remain cautious and vigilant against potential phishing attempts or suspicious communication. While no misuse of the compromised data has been reported so far, Adidas underscored its commitment to transparency and data protection moving forward.

The brand did not provide the number of its customers who were affected by the breach.

