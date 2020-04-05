Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreak

  • April 05 2020 14:35:37

Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreak

ADANA
Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreak

The International Orange Blossom Carnival, which was planned to be held for the eighth time this year in the southern province of Adana, was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. But locals celebrated it from their balconies.

As every year, more than 100 activities, such as street entertainments, dance performances, concerts, sports events and open-air parties were expected within the scope of carnival this year.

However, all social activities in Turkey were either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic that is sweeping the world. But the organizing committee invited Adana’s residents to celebrate the carnival from their balconies.

Residents began taking to their balconies at the planned start time of the carnival, preparing for the revelry from afar.

The residents had fun by singing and dancing with the music of Adana Metropolitan Municipality’s marching band, which tried to distract the onlookers from the pandemic for a few minutes.

Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreakBand chief Güntekin Agün said that they want to make people happy as they try to overcome these hard times with the celebration of the carnival, a signature annual event for the residents of the city.

One resident, Selim Ağaçdalı, said that the festival, which they celebrate with excitement every year, is canceled, but the people of Adana have found a solution, as they always do.

Gözde Nerk, another resident who said that she was excited when she heard the music, has said the festival had lifted her spirits at a time when the coronavirus was upsetting her.

The Orange Blossom Carnival marks the arrival of the blossom scent that covers the orange treelined streets of the city during early April every year.

The carnival has the simple slogan “Nisan’da Adana’da” (In Adana In April). It is one of the first annual carnivals in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New rules introduced for utility bills

    New rules introduced for utility bills

  2. Turkish firm announces new product for virus treatment

    Turkish firm announces new product for virus treatment

  3. Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

    Virus spreading via different routes in Turkey

  4. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 501, with 23,934 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 501, with 23,934 total cases

  5. Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

    Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse
Recommended
Notes to Odunpazarı Modern Museum from under quarantine

Notes to Odunpazarı Modern Museum from under quarantine
Special online film selection by Istanbul Biennial

Special online film selection by Istanbul Biennial
Aint No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

Ain't No Sunshine singer Withers dies at 81

Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey
4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list

4 cultural values candidate for UNESCO list
Storks return home as spring comes

Storks return home as spring comes
WORLD Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1.2 million on April 5 as the pandemic swept across the globe.
ECONOMY Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

The low oil price environment in the global market is dragging the Middle Eastern oil-producing countries to collapse, whose economies are strongly dependent on crude oil production and exports.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 