Adana’s Orange Blossom Carnival celebrated from balconies due to outbreak

ADANA

The International Orange Blossom Carnival, which was planned to be held for the eighth time this year in the southern province of Adana, was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. But locals celebrated it from their balconies.

As every year, more than 100 activities, such as street entertainments, dance performances, concerts, sports events and open-air parties were expected within the scope of carnival this year.

However, all social activities in Turkey were either canceled or postponed due to the pandemic that is sweeping the world. But the organizing committee invited Adana’s residents to celebrate the carnival from their balconies.

Residents began taking to their balconies at the planned start time of the carnival, preparing for the revelry from afar.

The residents had fun by singing and dancing with the music of Adana Metropolitan Municipality’s marching band, which tried to distract the onlookers from the pandemic for a few minutes.

Band chief Güntekin Agün said that they want to make people happy as they try to overcome these hard times with the celebration of the carnival, a signature annual event for the residents of the city.

One resident, Selim Ağaçdalı, said that the festival, which they celebrate with excitement every year, is canceled, but the people of Adana have found a solution, as they always do.

Gözde Nerk, another resident who said that she was excited when she heard the music, has said the festival had lifted her spirits at a time when the coronavirus was upsetting her.

The Orange Blossom Carnival marks the arrival of the blossom scent that covers the orange treelined streets of the city during early April every year.

The carnival has the simple slogan “Nisan’da Adana’da” (In Adana In April). It is one of the first annual carnivals in Turkey.