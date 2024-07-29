Actor Kenan Işık passes away at 76

ISTANBUL
Actor Kenan Işık, who had been in a coma for 10 years due to a brain hemorrhage, passed away on July 29 at the age of 76.

Işık, widely known as the presenter of the Turkish version of the TV show “Who Wants to be A Millionaire?” has been in an intensive care unit since March 21, 2014 after he fell into a sauna of a hotel in Istanbul and suffered critical head injuries.

Born in 1947 in Malatya, Işık became a professional actor at the age of 17. He graduated from Gazi University, Department of Public Administration, and in 1972, he became an artist at one of the Turkish State Theaters. He wrote dozens of plays and put them onto the stage. He has received over 30 awards as an actor, writer, director and voice actor. He was the general art director at City Theaters. He became known to a wider audience as the host of the Turkish version of the “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

