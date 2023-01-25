Action plan for Roma citizens promises improvements in many areas

ANKARA
Within the scope of the government’s action plan for Roma citizens, improvements will be made in the field of education, employment, housing, health, social work and welfare and general policy areas.

The first two-year action plan of the strategy document for Roma citizens outlined until 2030 aims to promote homeschooling for children who cannot access preschool education and distribute nearly 50,000 education materials, while family visits will be made to prevent Roma children from marrying at an early age.

A total of 15 “youth offices” will be opened in all regions with a dense Roma population, which will be supported by research reports to be published in 2023 and 2025 to identify the problems of young people.

More than 50,000 people will be included in training and programs of İŞKUR, the state employment agency, while hundreds of vocational training courses will be opened for neighborhoods in need.

Separately, home purchase assistance of up to 200,000 Turkish Liras, reinforced concrete and prefabricated home construction assistance to citizens who own their own land, and home repair assistance for those living in unhealthy conditions will be provided.

Moreover, trips will be organized in various cities with the aim of “raising cultural awareness and contributing to socialization,” while nearly 15,000 Roma citizens will be offered training on the fight against addiction.

The efforts will be followed by all relevant organizations with quarterly reports, according to the action plan.

