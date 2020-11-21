Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers

  • November 21 2020 07:00:00

Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers

DENİZLİ
Acıpayam Canyon prepares to host nature lovers

Acıpayam Canyon, described as a wonder of nature, which is located in the southwestern province of Denizli, is soon to enter tourism as the ongoing works have almost come to an end.

Located between the villages of Olukbaşı and Benlik some 40 kilometers from the Acıpayam district center, the canyon attracts the attention of nature lovers with its breathtaking impressive view.

A walking track is being built into the canyon by the Acıpayam Municipality in order to draw more visitors to the region.

Duran Dağ, the headman of Olukbaşı village, said a person fell into the canyon and died in 1980, and because of this incident, local people were afraid to go to the canyon for a long time.

Describing the wonder of nature as a hidden paradise, Acıpayam Mayor Hulusi Şevkan stated that the works to arrange the landscape and walking paths in the canyon have been ongoing, adding that it would be open to visitors from May 2021.

“We think that those who want to escape from the stressful and crowded environment of the city, and nature sports enthusiasts who like hiking and mountaineering will show great interest. We will bring the region to tourism as soon as possible,” Şevkan noted.

Denizli ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

    Turkey determined to carry out reforms, Turkish president says

  2. EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

    EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel

  3. Edirne’s fried liver aims to enter UNESCO list

    Edirne’s fried liver aims to enter UNESCO list

  4. Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

    Turkish fishermen find headless woman statue

  5. Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers

    Chinese vaccine to be tested on more Turkish volunteers
Recommended
Van rugs exported to European countries

Van rugs exported to European countries
GPS devices in use to track Termessos crocuses

GPS devices in use to track Termessos crocuses
Installations of artist Baytok on display at CerModern

Installations of artist Baytok on display at CerModern

Filigree master wants to teach young people

Filigree master wants to teach young people
Art exists even in times of war: Turkish ballet dancer

Art exists even in times of war: Turkish ballet dancer
Mammoth fossils unearthed in Turkey’s northwest

Mammoth fossils unearthed in Turkey’s northwest
WORLD Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

Pompeo is 1st top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Nov. 19 became the first top American diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank as the State Department in a major policy shift announced that products from the settlements can be labeled “Made in Israel.”

ECONOMY Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions

Turkey will increase the "operational competencies" of all financial and relevant institutions, the country's new treasury and finance minister pledged on Nov. 20. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

Turkish swimmer’s decision to train in Turkey behind his success, says coach

A 23-year-old Turkish swimmer, Emre Sakçı, who has accomplished success by breaking various European records in the International Swimming League in Budapest was made possible due to his decision to receive training in Turkey right from the beginning of his career despite getting the chance to go abroad, coach Türker Oktay said on Nov. 19.