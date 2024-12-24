Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder

Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to 'terrorist' murder

NEW YORK
Accused killer of US insurance CEO pleads not guilty to terrorist murder

Luigi Mangione (C) appears for a hearing in New York State Supreme Court on charges that he murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on Dec. 23.

The man accused of gunning down a health insurance executive in a brazen hit in New York that sparked fierce debate about the industry pleaded not guilty Monday to state charges including "terrorist" murder.

Luigi Mangione wore a white shirt, burgundy sweatshirt and was shackled during his appearance in a Manhattan court where he was flanked by police officers.

Monday's hearing came after Mangione, 26, appeared in a New York court last week to face federal charges also including murder following his dramatic extradition by plane and helicopter from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant.

The suspect is charged in both state and federal court in the December 4 shooting of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

Thompson's murder brought to the surface deep public frustration with the expensive and opaque U.S. medical insurance system, with many social media users painting Mangione as a hero.

People demonstrating against the industry gathered outside court Monday brandishing banners reading "free Luigi" and "innocent until proven guilty."

If convicted in the state case, Mangione could face life imprisonment with no parole. In the federal case, he could technically face the death penalty.

Mangioni's attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo has previously sought clarity on how simultaneous federal and state charges would work, calling the situation "highly unusual."

  'Political fodder' 

Agnifilo raised concerns on Monday that Mangione could not receive a fair trial, and questioned why New York mayor Eric Adams had been present when Mangione was brought off a police helicopter at a Manhattan helipad last week.

Aginifilo told local media Monday that officials "are treating him like he is like some sort of political fodder."

She said the sight of Mangione flanked by rifle-wielding tactical officers during the final stage of his extradition that was widely broadcast was "utterly political."

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 9 following a tip from staff at a McDonald's restaurant, after a days-long manhunt.

He had traveled to New York by bus from Atlanta about 10 days before the crime, the Department of Justice said.

After checking into a Manhattan hostel with false identification, he allegedly performed reconnaissance near the victim's hotel and the conference venue where the shooting took place.

Early on Dec. 4, Mangione allegedly tracked Thompson, walked up behind him and fired several gunshots from a pistol with a silencer, prosecutors allege. Afterward, he fled on a bicycle.

Police say a "life-changing, life-altering" back injury may have motivated Mangione, although there was no indication he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare.

When he was arrested, Mangione had a three-page handwritten text criticizing the U.S. health care system, authorities have said.

Reports that the casings of the bullets fired at Thompson had "depose, deny, delay" inscribed on them prompted stories on social media about health insurers who allegedly used those terms to get out of covering medical care.

Such disputes are among the grievances that many have with a health system criticized for mysterious billing practices, profit-seeking middlemen, confusing jargon and costly drugs.

US, CEO, killing, luigi mangione,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

    Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

  2. Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

    Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

  3. Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

    Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

  4. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

  5. 'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

    'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor
Recommended
Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing
Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war

Pope kicks off Christmas under shadow of war
Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row
Massive ballistic missile attack on Ukraines Kharkiv: mayor

'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule
Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal
WORLD Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

Blast sinks Russian state cargo ship in Mediterranean, leaving 2 missing

Two crew members are missing after a Russian defence ministry-owned cargo ship sank in international waters in the Mediterranean following an explosion on board, Moscow said Tuesday, giving few details on the ship's mission or what caused the deadly incident.
ECONOMY Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

The 2025 minimum wage in Türkiye marks a rise of 30% from the previous wage to 22,104 Turkish liras (about $628.3), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Tuesday.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿