Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

ANKARA
Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

Mehmet Veysi Dolaşan, found to have transported explosives used in the deadly 2016 bomb attack in central Ankara, has been sentenced to a total of 5,172 years in prison.

The attack carried out by PKK killed 36 people and injured hundreds. On Oct. 16, an Ankara court retried the case after the Court of Appeals overturned earlier verdicts against six defendants.

Dolaşan received a 960-year sentence for “assisting in the bombing deaths” of 32 individuals and an additional 120 years for “assisting in the killing” of four children.

He was also sentenced to 384 years for “aiding in the attempted murder” of 32 children and 3,708 years for “aiding in the attempted murder” of 309 people.

The court separated the cases of defendants Halil İbrahim Demirci and Uğur Ayçil, while Rıdvan Tekin was acquitted.

Neval Basut was sentenced to 18 months for making propaganda for an illegal organization, and Velat Cin received a 12-year sentence for membership in an armed terrorist organization.

The bombing occurred on March 13, 2016, when a car driven by PKK member Seher Çağla Demir exploded near Güvenpark, where civilians were waiting at bus stops. Both Demir and another person in the car died at the scene.

In the initial trial, Dolaşan had been sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment as the main perpetrator.

Ankara bombing,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

    Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

  2. Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

    Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for Hasina

  3. Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

    Israel faces criticism from European countries over its campaign in Lebanon

  4. Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

    Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

  5. Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month

    Central Bank keeps rate on hold for seventh straight month
Recommended
Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon

Türkiye evacuates 169 more citizens from Lebanon
Pink Floyds Roger Waters lauds Türkiye’s stance on Palestine issue

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters lauds Türkiye’s stance on Palestine issue
Türkiye denies conditions in Eurofighter jet sale

Türkiye denies conditions in Eurofighter jet sale
Istanbul to host third meeting of South Caucasus bloc

Istanbul to host third meeting of South Caucasus bloc
Probe launched in Kırklareli after mass animal deaths

Probe launched in Kırklareli after mass animal deaths
Ministry to develop social risk map to address violence incidents

Ministry to develop social risk map to address violence incidents
Local producers promote mastic gum cultivation in Çeşme

Local producers promote mastic gum cultivation in Çeşme
WORLD Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for victory plan

Zelensky seeks EU, NATO backing for 'victory plan'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told allies Thursday Ukraine must be in a position of strength before any peace talks with Russia, as he presented his "victory plan" to EU leaders and NATO defence chiefs in Brussels.

ECONOMY Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

Turkish-Arab Economic Forum kicks off in Istanbul

The 15th Turkish-Arab Economic Forum commenced in Istanbul on Thursday, featuring high-level officials from Türkiye and Arab countries.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿