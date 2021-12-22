Acceptance of 2-states in Cyprus key: Turkish Cypriot FM

ISLAMABAD

Turkish Cypriot authorities do not prioritize a policy regarding the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the country’s foreign minister said during his visit to Pakistan.

“What we are currently advocating is that there are two sovereign states with equal international status on the island,” Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu said at a press briefing held at the Turkish Cypriot mission in Islamabad.

Pointing out that the issue of recognition will come to the fore after the acceptance of the existence of two equal sovereign states on the island, Ertuğruloğlu said: “The best example of the existence of the TRNC is Pakistan. Here we are treated like a recognized state.”

Recalling that he has attended several meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for many years and that some decisions on the Cyprus issue were taken at these meetings, Ertuğruloğlu stated that these decisions were not implemented by the member states.

He emphasized that this is not a criticism but a reality regarding the situation.