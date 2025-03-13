Academics to engage with public through ‘Science Cafe’ initiative

Academics to engage with public through ‘Science Cafe’ initiative

ANKARA
Academics to engage with public through ‘Science Cafe’ initiative

The Higher Education Council of Türkiye (YÖK) is set to bring academia and the public together through its “Science Cafe” initiative, launching in May.

Spearheaded by YÖK’s newly established Science Communication Office, the initiative will facilitate direct interaction between university researchers and citizens, fostering greater scientific awareness and engagement.

According to a statement from YÖK, the Science Communication Office was formed last month with the mission of enhancing the visibility of Turkish universities’ scientific research on both national and international platforms.

The "Science Cafe" events will take place simultaneously across all 81 provinces of the country, as university scholars venture beyond traditional lecture halls to engage with the public in everyday settings such as coffee houses, community centers, parks, ferries, trains, excavation sites, rural cafes, aircraft cabins, and even agricultural fields.

Their goal is to present complex scientific topics in an accessible way, ensuring that the knowledge generated within universities reaches and benefits the wider community.

Discussions will cover a wide array of subjects, ranging from artificial intelligence and genetic improvements in livestock to smart agriculture, quantum physics and environmental issues such as mucilage pollution.

Participants will gain insights into cutting-edge research accompanied by complimentary coffee and tea during the interactive sessions.

Through this initiative designed to reinforce the role of universities in shaping the future, YÖK not only aims to make scientific knowledge more comprehensible and accessible but also foster public trust in science and confidence while highlighting universities’ contributions to local and global challenges.

In this context, YÖK President Erol Özvar highlighted the historical contributions of Turkish scholars to science globally.

“Science communication should not be confined within national borders but serve as a bridge between Türkiye and the global scientific community. Making our scientific history visible is crucial for building confidence. For instance, renowned Turkish mathematician Cahit Arf posed the question, ‘Can a machine think, and how would it think?’ as early as 1958 during a lecture at Atatürk University,” he said.

“In 1969, faculty members at Middle East Technical University launched a rock from the university’s campus. These are just a few examples of our rich scientific heritage. Through science communication, we remind society: We have done it before, we will do it again.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. 'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

    'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan

  2. Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

    Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

  3. Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

    Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

  4. Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

    Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

  5. Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia

    Azerbaijan announces consensus on all articles of peace deal with Armenia
Recommended
We will achieve terror-free Türkiye: Erdoğan

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital

Top Turkish officials arrive in Syrian capital
Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction

Turkish ministers hold talks in Kiev for post-war reconstruction
Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty

Erdoğan: Türkiye to continue to stand against injustice, cruelty
UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets

UK submits offer to Türkiye for Eurofighter jets
Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties

Türkiye enacts cybersecurity law with harsh penalties
Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK

Türkiye’s elderly population continues to grow: TÜİK
WORLD Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Putin says agrees with US ceasefire proposal in principle

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 13 that Russia agrees in principle with the U.S. ceasefire proposal, but the terms need to be worked out. He emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.
ECONOMY Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Housing market expansion continues at slower pace

Home sales increased by 20 percent year-on-year in February, but the annual expansion in the housing market eased from the previous month’s 40 percent.

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿