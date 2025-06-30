Academics take science to streets through ‘Science Cafe’ initiative

ISTANBUL
In a nationwide initiative, over 150 universities in the country's 81 provinces brought science directly to the public, hosting events in diverse locations ranging from ferries and city squares to mines and village coffeehouses.

Coordinated by the scientific communication office of Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK), the “Science Cafe” project marked its first nationwide events recently.

This pioneering program, unique worldwide, featured university professors explaining scientific topics in accessible language in open public spaces.

Citizens had the opportunity to learn from experts in various fields such as genetics, artificial intelligence and agriculture through the project.

Within the scope of the project, a science-focused Bosphorus tour was organized by Marmara University.

The event featured Professor Korkut Ulucan, dean of the university’s Faculty of Dentistry and a notable figure in genetics research.

During the first part of the event, participants enjoyed a guided cruise along the Bosphorus, followed by a discussion on how genetics intersects with health, the role of individual genetic mapping in planning a healthy future, and the influence of science on human life.

Attendees had the chance to ask Ulucan questions directly during the session.

A participant named Nevin Erdem expressed her satisfaction with the tour.

“I really enjoyed it. Genetics is a topic that interests me,” she said. “I had genetic testing for some health conditions, so I was somewhat familiar with the subject, but this event was very informative and helpful for people with no prior knowledge. It raised awareness.”

Ayşe Gül Kozak, another participant, echoed Erdem’s remarks, stressing that it was a great organization.

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June
