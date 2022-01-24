Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

  • January 24 2022 15:19:00

Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

ISTANBUL
Academic walked 7,500 km in Siberia to reveal origin of Turks

A Turkish academic has revealed that the Andronovo culture forms the roots of the Turks after walking nearly 7,500 kilometers in Russia, Turkic states, China, and Mongolia in a month within the scope of her comprehensive field research and study.

“For the first time as a Turkish historian, I tried to reveal that the Andronovo culture formed the roots of the Turks by making this research in southern Siberia,” Elvin Yıldırım, a prominent historian and academic from Istanbul Aydın University, told Milliyet daily.

Her research named “Birth of Turkish Steppe Culture: Andronovo Culture” was also deemed worthy of the TÜBA (Turkish Academy of Sciences) Social Sciences Honorable Mention Award.

Noting that the Andronovo culture continued its existence between 2,500 and 1,000 BC in an area stretching from the east of the Ural River to Khakasia, she said that it was understood that Abakan city located in today’s Russia was among the first homelands of the Turks.

The name of Andronovo culture derives from the village of Andronovo in Siberia where the Russian archaeologist Arkadi Tugarinov discovered between 1914 and 1925 several graves with skeletons in crouched positions buried with decorated pottery, according to her.

“We see these motifs even in Anatolia, as well as in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lake Baikal, Altai, and the Tian Shan Mountains, since the period when the Turks appeared on the stage of history,” Yıldırım said, noting that the roots of Turks spread from Altai Sayan steppes to Anatolia over the centuries.

turkish history, Central Asia,

ECONOMY Tesla plans to sell its four models in Turkey

Tesla plans to sell its four models in Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

    Official flies home with wingsuit every day after work

  2. Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

    Excavation works in unique lake stir fury

  3. TV journalist arrested for ‘insulting’ president

    TV journalist arrested for ‘insulting’ president

  4. Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

    Biggest problem with US is its support to YPG: Defense minister

  5. Historical Istanbul cemetery plundered by treasure hunters

    Historical Istanbul cemetery plundered by treasure hunters
Recommended
Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition

Turkish team on way to Antarctica for new expedition
Yeşilçams iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away

Yeşilçam's iconic actress Fatma Girik passes away
Anatolian artifacts delivered to Turkish consulate in NY

Anatolian artifacts delivered to Turkish consulate in NY
Rare Botticelli under hammer

Rare Botticelli under hammer

Paris outdoor booksellers eager to turn page on COVID

Paris outdoor booksellers eager to turn page on COVID
Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy

Emma Thompson confronts nudity and ageing in Sundance sex worker comedy
WORLD Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’: WHO

Europe could be headed for pandemic ‘endgame’: WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the COVID-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director says
ECONOMY Tesla plans to sell its four models in Turkey

Tesla plans to sell its four models in Turkey

The U.S. electric carmaker Tesla plans to introduce all of its four models, Model X, Model Y, Model 3 and Model S, to the Turkish market this year
SPORTS Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray drops further in Turkish Süper Lig with Trabzonspor loss

Galatasaray’s woeful Turkish Süper Lig season hit a new low on Jan. 23 when the Istanbul club lost 2-1 to leader Trabzonspor at home