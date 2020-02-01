Abramovic retrospective opening 'new horizons'

  • February 01 2020 11:33:00

Abramovic retrospective opening 'new horizons'

Hatice Utkan Özden - ISTANBUL
Abramovic retrospective opening new horizons

Listening to Marina Abramovic at the press conference of her new exhibition in Istanbul, everyone wonders what it takes to be a performance artist. She has been bruised, attacked, has performed with her loved one and done many different acts and performances in her lifetime and is still trying to give her best to the performance art. “You have to be present and ready for a durational performance,” she said.

Marina Abramovic’s retrospective at Sakıp Sabancı Museum is an evidence of her risk-taking and enduring nature. Speaking at the press conference, the artist said that hosting such an exhibition and presenting durational performances in museums is a risk, but Sabancı Museum has succeeded in doing so.

She added that this time the museum stands as a laboratory and there will be durational performances of 15 performance artists.

The exhibition, titled “Flux,” somehow teaches the viewer the methods of Abramovic and introduces performance art.

The exhibition consists of three sections, featuring video and photographic documentation of Abramovic’s iconic performances, performance projects of different artists, Arda Cabaoğlu, Bahar Temiz, Dilek Champs, Evren Kutlay, Halil Atasever, İlyas Odman, Merve Vural, Metehan Kayan-Umut Sevgül, Murat Adash, Murat Ali Cengiz, Şebnem Dönmez, Maria Stemenkovic Herranz, Nancy Stamatopoulou, Nezaket Ekici and Virginia Mastrogiannaki. The artists chosen by the MAI, Marina Abramovic Institute.

These performances are durational and will be presented in the museums between 12 pm to 8 pm every day. The artists will be doing performances for eight hours a day. One has to be prepared, both mentally and physically to do a durational performance,
according to Abramovic, and that’s why the exhibition is also a stance for her work and for her method.

“Not only a strong physical and mental stage but also will power is important,” she added.

“Performance art is a method that the public can become a part of and one which the public really wants to be a part of it. They need to be a part of some kind of experience.”

That’s why this exhibition matters a lot. Cause in the third part the viewer will have the chance to experience methods of Abramovic. It is possible to lie down, to sit face to face with another viewer (just like Abramovic did in MoMA, in her The Artist is Present performance in 2010) and many different methods like this.

Abramovic retrospective opening new horizonsThis room is almost like a meditation room, that one has to be in present moment and perform just like Abramovic.

“The experience is important, cause when you are doing a performance your mind should be in the present. You cannot be somewhere else.” That’s why Abramovic gives a serious thought on how to engage the audience to the performance and how to express herself in the public.

Speaking about her legendary performance “Rhythm Zero,” which lasted six hours and where she let the public to do anything they wanted on her, the artist said: “In Rhythm Zero I let the public do what they wanted to do. But in 2010 in The Artist is Present, I put a limit to the audience engagement and I only made eye contact, but doing so I lift the spirit up. You learn from experience and one performance leads to another.”

As part of the exhibition, Akbank Sanat hosts a documentary series presenting the history of works by Abramovic, as well a video gallery featuring numerous works in performance,  aiming to explore the legacy of performance art still informing its present.

The exhibition will continue until April 26.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  2. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  3. Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

    Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

  4. Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

    Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  5. Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU

    Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU
Recommended
Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend

Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend
Ludovico Einaudi to take Istanbulites on a seven-part music maze

Ludovico Einaudi to take Istanbulites on a seven-part music maze
Exhibition shows snapshots of modernist architecture

Exhibition shows snapshots of modernist architecture
Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome
Berlinale unveils 2020 line-up amid diversity debate

Berlinale unveils 2020 line-up amid diversity debate
Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer
WORLD Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 1, in a lengthy speech delivered at an Arab League meeting in Egypt's capital that denounced a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China has put in orders for a total of 200 million protective face masks from Turkish medical firms over the past 10 days, as the country wrestles an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.