Abdülhamid Han drillship to sail in Med Sea soon: Official

Abdülhamid Han drillship to sail in Med Sea soon: Official

Neşe Karanfil - ANKARA
Abdülhamid Han drillship to sail in Med Sea soon: Official

Türkiye’s fourth drillship, Abdülhamid Han, will be ready to serve on the Mediterranean Sea soon, an official has said.

“We have planned step by step, where and what we will do week by week, and we are doing the necessities of that plan,” said Melih Han Bilgin, Türkiye’s state-owned energy company TPAO’s head, speaking at the 12th Türkiye Energy Summit.

Noting that the Abdülhamid Han is anchored off Taşucu in the southern province of Mersin for maintenance works, Bilgin said, “The preparations are about to be completed. It will be anchored again in the coming days.”

The search in the Mediterranean is being carried out with a new concept, Bilgin also stressed.

“Salt exploration is being conducted and deeper targets would be sought for sub-salt structures,” he said, pointing to the studies carried out above and below the salt deposition known to have formed five million years ago in the Mediterranean.

Experts say that there may be gas between these salt layers, which can be found under the sea floor.

The seventh-generation ship has a tower height of 112 meters and is 239 meters long and 42 meters wide, with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters. It can accommodate up to 200 crew.

Abdülhamid Han is one of the five drill ships in the world equipped with new generation advanced technology, according to officials.

Türkiye uses drill ships in its hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

Stating that an energy base was built in the Black Sea, 170 kilometers off the land and 2,200 meters below the sea, Bilgin said, “We have supplied products from more than 20 countries. We lower our submarine equipment to the bottom of the sea with underwater robots. Things are going as planned. In 2023, we will transfer our domestic gas to the national system.”

Furthermore, for searches on land, the highest number of drillings in Türkiye’s history has been reached, Bilgin said. “This year, we drilled 150 wells, 55 of which are production wells. Our goal is to open 207 wells in 2023, 73 of which will be production wells.”

TÜRKIYE Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria

Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retailers may face harsher punishments

    Retailers may face harsher punishments

  2. Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

    Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

  3. Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

    Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

  4. Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

    Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

  5. Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark

    Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark
Recommended
Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria

Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria
Governor issues order to maintain security over terror attack

Governor issues order to maintain security over terror attack
‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’

‘US offers to push back YPG forces from Turkish border’
Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say

Next step in Ankara-Cairo relations, assigning envoys, sources say
KADEM launches campaign against ‘persistent stalking’

KADEM launches campaign against ‘persistent stalking’
UNICEF signs support for ‘Zero Waste’ project

UNICEF signs support for ‘Zero Waste’ project
Mango new source of income for farmers in Alanya

Mango new source of income for farmers in Alanya
WORLD US writer who accused Trump of rape sues for battery, defamation

US writer who accused Trump of rape sues for battery, defamation

A journalist who alleges that Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s filed an upgraded lawsuit on Nov. 24 under a new law that protects victims of sexual assault decades after attacks may have occurred.
ECONOMY South Korea truckers strike again, threatening supply chains

South Korea truckers strike again, threatening supply chains

South Korean truckers staged their second major strike in less than six months yesterday, in an action that could disrupt critical global supply chains in sectors from cars to steel.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.