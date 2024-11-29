Abandoned village in western city emerges as tourism hub

Abandoned village in western city emerges as tourism hub

ISPARTA
Abandoned village in western city emerges as tourism hub

A village once abandoned due to wolf attacks in the western province of Isparta has emerged as a popular destination for nature enthusiasts, captivating visitors with its unique cultural architecture and breathtaking scenery.

Beydilli hamlet, located in the Sütçüler district of the city and renowned for its historical and cultural heritage, preserves authentic remnants of Turkish nomadic culture, captivating tourists with its unique setting on high hills, at 1,250 meters above sea level.

Located approximately 45 kilometers from the Sütçüler district and 20 kilometers from Kesme town, the community was designated an "Eco-Cultural Village" by the Isparta Governor’s Office in 2006, which led to the renovation of eight homes, including a village mansion.

The houses, distinguished by their unique architecture and the seamless blend of wood and stone, with roofs made from cedar and juniper trees, were later repurposed as guest accommodations.

Typically, the village's homes are two-story structures, with living quarters on the upper floor and animal shelters below. The newly constructed school building stands as the only exception to the village's strict adherence to preserving its traditional architecture.

Before the wolf attacks on livestock, the hamlet residents largely relied on small-scale livestock husbandry for their livelihood. Today, only a few families remain in the village due to the rapid exodus from the region.

However, hiking enthusiasts are especially drawn to the authentic atmosphere and deserted look of Beydilli hamlet.

Though seemingly lost in nature, the town offers a unique visitor experience where history and the environment are intertwined. Accessible only via challenging mud and stone paths, Beydilli hamlet is being revived by the curiosity of nature enthusiasts and is awaiting many more to explore its rich natural and cultural heritage.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
Presidencys Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”
Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds
Erdoğan: World in clutches of conflicts

Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'
Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye

New endemic plant discovered in southern Türkiye
Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit

Historic Turkish city gears up for Pope’s potential visit
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿