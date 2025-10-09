Abandoned Osmancık tennis court revived by local pharmacist

Nisa Küçük — ÇORUM

Once abandoned for years, a neglected tennis court in the northern Anatolian province of Çorum’s Osmancık district has become the town’s new gathering spot, thanks to the efforts of pharmacist Nuray Karakaya.

“With limited means but boundless enthusiasm, our court has become a place where everyone comes together,” said Karakaya, head of the Osmancık Tennis Sports Club.

Her story began with a personal passion. “I always loved tennis but couldn’t afford lessons as a student,” she told the daily Hürriyet. After completing her pharmacy degree and working in Istanbul, she returned to her hometown and opened a pharmacy, but found no place to play.

Twice a week, she traveled 60 kilometers to Çorum city for lessons until, by chance, she discovered an unused court in Osmancık built years earlier by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Karakaya contacted a local physical education teacher and began playing together. Soon, others joined. “We taught each other, fixed our own equipment and started organizing small tournaments,” she said.

Interest grew rapidly, attracting players from nearby provinces. In 2021, she founded the Osmancık Tennis Club to provide free access and equipment for those unable to afford lessons.

With support from local officials, the court was renovated and training sessions were offered for children and women. Today, the once-forgotten court is a thriving community hub.