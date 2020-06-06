A Promenade from the Inside’ at Kundura Cinema

  • June 06 2020 13:40:00

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s Kundura Cinema offers a short break during self-quarantine with a special online screening program entitled “A Promenade from the Inside.”

Collaborating with Square Eyes, a film distribution agency working with major film festivals including the International Cannes Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival and International Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) to realize the screening, Kundura Cinema program has been selected across different genres.

It presents 10 award-winning short films from Brazil, Greece, Netherlands, and the U.S., offering audiences a virtual getaway from the current lockdown caused by the COVID-19 breakout and a tool to connect with nature to re-discover themselves.

Dutch director Douwe Dijkstra’s experimental documentary “Green Screen Gringo,” Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan’s “Roadside Attraction,” “Nature: All Rights Reserved” by Dutch director Sebastian Mulder, and “The Summer and All The Rest” by Sven Besser are among the films in the program.

“A Promenade from the Inside” is available to watch online via www.beykozkundura.com for free until July

