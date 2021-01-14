A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum

  • January 14 2021 07:00:00

A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum

ANTALYA
A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum

The Alanya Museum, where cultural assets belonging to the Neolithic and Hellenistic periods as well as artifacts from the Roman, Byzantine, Seljuks and Ottoman civilizations are on display, provides information about the ancient Anatolian civilizations.

Located in the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya and hosts various civilizations, the museum was opened in 1967 with artifacts from the Bronze Age, Urartu, Phrygian and Lydian periods that were transferred from the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara.

Many new sections, inspired by the urban identity of Alanya, were created in the museum in 2013, with chronological and thematic exhibitions. The bronze statue of Heracles, the symbol of power, is exhibited in a separate hall.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Alanya Museum Director Seher Türkmen said that they have been carrying out works for the preservation and exhibition of the artifacts and to transfer them to future generations.

Stating that Gazipaşa, Gündoğmuş and Alanya districts, where there are many cultural assets, are under the responsibility of the Alanya Museum Directorate, Türkmen said that the registration studies of these assets were carried out by the Conservation Board.

Stating that archeological excavations were carried out in Alanya Castle and the ancient city of Syedra last year with the permission of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Türkmen said that they were able to carry out only a short-term restoration and warehouse work in the ancient city of Antiocheia Ad Cragum in Gazipaşa due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

She said that every data and artifacts unearthed during archaeological excavations undergo a detailed scientific process and that they were delivered to the museum to make a contribution to the promotion of Alanya and the country.

A journey to civilizations at Alanya Museum

Visitors coming to the Alanya Museum are presented the works of the Anatolian civilizations chronologically in the first hall, Türkmen said.

“These works contribute to the education of students. Foreign visitors also learn about the Anatolian civilizations. Alanya Castle artifacts, ship and maritime artifacts and bronze Heracles sculpture are exhibited in separate halls,” she added.

She also said that there were many works in the showcases arranged under the headings of mythology, trade, sports, health, glassworks and jewelry.

“A Phoenician inscription from 625 B.C., which is the oldest written document of the region, and a tile with the titles of Sultan Alaeddin Keykubad, which was found in the Alanya Castle excavations, a lead seal with the portrait of Alaeddin Keykubad and other various tiles and small finds are just some of these works,” she said.

Explaining that the female and male figures in the ash box (ostotek), which reveals the ancient burial customs of the region, are displayed with the slogan “Love was always there,” Türkmen said that the agricultural artifacts, column heads, Islamic inscriptions and tombstones were also exhibited in the museum garden.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

    Vaccine appointments in Turkey begin with health workers

  3. Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

    Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

  4. Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

    Heavy downpour cripples life in Turkey’s west, snowfall expected

  5. President Erdoğan urges party grassroots for hard work until 2023

    President Erdoğan urges party grassroots for hard work until 2023
Recommended
Lake Salda hosts over 800,000 visitors in 2020

Lake Salda hosts over 800,000 visitors in 2020
Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films

Netflix announces 70 star-packed 2021 films
Antalya becomes Iranian film hub

Antalya becomes Iranian film hub
Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81

Filiz Çağman, famous Turkish historian, dies at 81
21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20

21st International Turkish Film Festival to begin June 20
90s Turkish pop lifting spirits during pandemic

90s Turkish pop lifting spirits during pandemic
WORLD Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus

A Chinese province of more than 37 million declared an "emergency state" on Jan. 13 to snuff out a handful of COVID-19 cases, as the country moved decisively to contain infections.
ECONOMY Turkish banks cooperate for joint ATM networks

Turkish banks cooperate for joint ATM networks

Following Turkish state lenders’ step to gather automated teller machines (ATMs) under a joint brand, a private lender has struck deals with two major private banks to offer expanded ATM services to its customers.
SPORTS Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.