98 Turkish expats die of coronavirus: Foreign Minister

  • April 01 2020 09:35:47

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish foreign minister said on March 31 that a total of 98 Turkish expats died due to the novel coronavirus.

“We have evacuated over 20,000 Turkish citizens from more than 50 countries,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told TRT World, Turkey’s English-language news channel.

There are nearly 10,000 Turkish citizens abroad, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Turkey will continue to evacuate its citizens abroad in line with the country’s quarantine policy.

Turkey places evacuees under a 14-day quarantine after being brought back from abroad as part of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Çavuşoğlu said he had a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum and Turkey will repatriate almost 1,900 Algerians as of Friday, he added.

On Turkey's National Solidarity Campaign, which has been launched to aid fight against COVID-19, he said the campaign was highly attracted by Turkish people abroad.

The campaign will provide additional support to people with low-income who suffer economic problems due to the measures taken against the spread of the disease.

