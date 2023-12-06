90-year-old 'Stone School' transformed into library

ANTALYA
A neglected 90-year-old “Stone School,” known as Tas Mektep in Turkish, in the country's tourism hotspot of Antalya's Aksu district has been transformed into a library following a comprehensive restoration effort supported by Antalya Governor's office.

Commencing in June 2020, the 2.3 million Turkish Lira ($79,500) restoration project preserved the building’s traditional stone masonry, creating a one-of-a-kind library space. Students preparing for exams now frequent the library, breathing new life into this historic gem.

Cemil Karabayram, a restoration specialist at the provincial governor's office, highlighted that the project began in 2022 in collaboration with the Aksu Municipality.

Noting that the project began in 2022 in collaboration with the Aksu Municipality, Cemil Karabayram, a restoration specialist at the provincial governor's office, said that the restoration works were aimed at reviving the building's original appeal by addressing every aspect of the structure from its walls to the roof and that some unique finding also came to light.

Among the findings was a stone board discovered beneath a layer of plaster, which is now safely stored by the Antalya Governorate.

With restoration completed, the "Stone School" stands as a beacon of historical preservation, now serving as a bustling library in Aksu.

Expressing his gratitude to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and all those who contributed, Karabayram affirmed his commitment to environmental improvements and restorations in the Aksu district.

The new library symbolizes a shared dedication to safeguarding Antalya’s long-standing heritage, ensuring that these historical treasures are passed down through the generations.

