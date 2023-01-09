90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

BEIJING
90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

Kan Quancheng, director of the health commission for central Henan province, told a press conference that "as of January 6, 2023, the province's Covid infection rate is 89.0 percent.

"With a population of 99.4 million, the figures suggest about 88.5 million people in Henan may now have been infected.

Visits to fever clinics peaked on December 19, Kan said, "after which it showed a continuous downward trend".

China is battling a surge in cases following its decision last month to lift years of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing that had hammered its economy and sparked rare nationwide protests.

And Beijing is determined to press on with its reopening, on Sunday lifting mandatory quarantine for all international arrivals and opening its border with the semi-autonomous southern city of Hong Kong.

But infections are expected to soar as the country celebrates Lunar New Year later this month, with millions expected to travel from big cities to visit vulnerable older relatives in the countryside.

In the first wave of pre-holiday travel, official data showed 34.7 million people travelled domestically on Saturday -- up by more than a third compared to last year, according to state media.

Official data showed last week that just 120,000 people have been infected and 30 died since China relaxed Covid curbs in early December.

But with Beijing having last month narrowed the definition of Covid deaths and mass testing no longer compulsory, its data is no longer reflective of the true scale of the outbreak. 

COVID-19, vaccinated, pandemic,

WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official
LATEST NEWS

  1. 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

    90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

  2. Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

    Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

  3. Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

    Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

  4. Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

    Once in 50,000-year comet may be visible to the eye

  5. Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended

    Nearly 2,000 irregular migrants apprehended
Recommended
Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand

Bolsonaro backers deface Congress in ugly anti-Lula stand
Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed

Russia claims deadly attack, but Kiev denies anyone killed
Russia hits Kramatorsk in retaliatory strike: ministry

Russia hits Kramatorsk in 'retaliatory strike': ministry
Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed

Ex-Pentagon intelligence analyst who spied for Cuba freed
Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening
UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women

UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women
WORLD 90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

90% of people in China province infected with Covid: official

Almost 90 percent of people in China's third most populous province have now been infected with Covid-19, a top official said Monday, as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases.

ECONOMY Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

Central Bank unveils new macroprudential measures

The Central Bank has announced a raft of new macroprudential measures as part of its liraization strategy.

SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.