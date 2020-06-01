9 detained for aiding YPG/PKK terrorists

  • June 01 2020 11:22:00

MARDİN-Anadolu Agency
At least nine people were detained on June 1 for suspected links to YPG/PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey, according to a security source.

While anti-terror operations in rural areas are being carried out by provincial gendarmerie teams, operations against their collaborators are also under way, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Teams raided some addresses in Mardin where those who aided and abetted four terrorists, including Servet Demir alias Karker Deşti, were present. Deşti, who was on Turkey's most wanted list, was neutralized in an operation last year.

The suspects were detained for delivering arms and ammunition brought from Syria via carriers.

An operation to catch one fugitive suspect is ongoing.

In the meantime, Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least two YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, near Turkey's southern border, the Defense Ministry said on June 1.

"YPG/PKK terrorists' attempt to infiltrate into the Operation Peace Spring zone was once again prevented. Our heroic commandoes neutralized two more YPG/PKK terrorists who were aiming to disrupt the peace and secure environment," the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been
responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

