80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister

  • September 19 2021 13:49:00

80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister

ANKARA
80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister

Some 80 percent of the teachers across the country have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Education Minister Mahmut Özer has said, noting that none of the 71,300 schools have been closed due to the virus.

“The rate of the jabbed teachers is going up day by day,” Özet told private broadcaster NTV on Sept. 18.

The rate of teachers having received one dose of a vaccine was 73 percent when the minister took office on Aug. 6.

“As of Sept. 17, 92 percent of teachers have gotten one dose. When we consider that the country average for one dose is 83 percent, we are 8 percent higher than the country average,” he said.

On the other hand, the rate of teachers who were double dosed was 59 percent on Aug. 6. Thanking the teachers, the minister stressed the percentage jumped to 80 percent as of Sept. 17.

There are 71,320 schools across the country, and none of them have been closed due to the virus, he said.

But “some classrooms have been closed. It is normal as cases increase across the country,” he added.

The minister also stressed that his ministry is working closely with the Health Ministry and has taken all needed measures to continue face-to-face education in schools.

 

According to a map released by the ministry, the rate of vaccination is below 75 percent in only 11 provinces out of 81 and is marked yellow.

Separately, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared the number of cases across between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.

According to the minister, the daily number of cases, which was 21,352 on Sept. 12, jumped to 28,224 on Sept. 15.

With a slight decline, Turkey reported 27,692 new coronavirus cases on Sept. 17 and 26,161 cases on Sept. 18.

“The numbers should not be compared daily but must be considered weekly. The past one week is really warning us,” Koca wrote on his Twitter account late Sept. 18.

He reiterated that members of the public must “obey the measures” and once again urged everyone to get vaccinated.

School,

TURKEY 80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister

80 pct of teachers across country fully vaccinated: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

    Prices at markets come under strict scrunity

  2. Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

    Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

  3. Sudan accepts Turkey's mediation over border disputes with Ethiopia

    Sudan accepts Turkey's mediation over border disputes with Ethiopia

  4. Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

    Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

  5. Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

    Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list
Recommended
Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night

Lightning strikes illuminate Istanbul throughout night
Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan

Turkey never has hesitations regarding humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Erdoğan
Number of terrorists drops to 197 for first time: Minister

Number of terrorists drops to 197 for first time: Minister
Turkey to take new steps to help exporters: Erdoğan

Turkey to take new steps to help exporters: Erdoğan
Ankara blasts ‘biased’ declaration of EUs Med9 countries

Ankara blasts ‘biased’ declaration of EU's Med9 countries
Turkish, Serbian presidents meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Serbian presidents meet in Istanbul
WORLD Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls

Putin’s party set to retain parliament majority after polls

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s party was set on Sept. 19 to retain a majority in parliament on the last day of three-day elections in which most Kremlin critics were barred from running.

ECONOMY Carmakers dominate Turkeys top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey's top exporters list

Accounting for half of the top 10 companies, automotive firms have dominated Turkey's list of largest exporters, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) announced on Sept. 18.

SPORTS Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey, Spain move to European amputee football championship final

Turkey and Spain booked their place at the European amputee football championship final on Sept. 18.