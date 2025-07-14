8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

ISTANBUL
8 detained in stock manipulation probe in Borsa Istanbul

Turkish authorities have detained eight suspects as part of a criminal investigation into alleged stock manipulation involving shares of a company listed on Borsa Istanbul.

The probe was launched after authorities detected abnormal and artificial price movements in Atlantis Yatırım Holding’s shares.

Police teams from the financial crimes department on July 14 carried out simultaneous operations in the provinces of Istanbul, Kocaeli, Antalya and Zonguldak to detain the suspects.

They are accused of forming a criminal organization and committing market fraud.

Authorities say the stock experienced “unnatural fluctuations” and “artificial surges” inconsistent with typical market behavior.

Following news of the investigation, shares of Atlantis Yatırım Holding fell by 9.93 percent in day trading on July 14, falling back to 51.25 Turkish Liras (around $1.27).

Atlantis Yatırım Holding has long been monitored under Borsa Istanbul’s “watchlist market,” where trading is limited to specific hours due to volatility and irregularities.

The company’s stock, which traded below 1 lira for years, began a sharp rally in early 2020.

It climbed from 1 lira ($0.025) to 10 liras ($0.25) in 2021 and then surged further, reaching 185 liras ($4.60) by Sept. 2022, a staggering increase of nearly 4,500 percent in just 15 months.

After a steep decline that brought the share price down to 40 liras ($0,99) by mid-2024, the stock again spiked, reaching 124 liras ($3) in July–August, a 210 percent increase in roughly one month.

However, it soon lost momentum and dropped to 45 liras ($1.12) by early May 2025.

On July 11, its shares closed at 56.90 liras ($1,42).

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

    Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

  2. Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

    Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

  3. Türkiye set to mark 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

    Türkiye set to mark 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

  4. Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

    Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

  5. Iran vows response to possible UN sanctions

    Iran vows response to possible UN sanctions
Recommended
Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi

Two more juveniles indicted in killing of Minguzzi
Türkiye set to mark 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt

Türkiye set to mark 9th anniversary of 2016 coup attempt
Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars

Suspended mayor gets release decision in terror case, remains behind bars
DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative

DEM Party set to brief MHP, CHP on peace initiative
Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK

Istanbul sees largest internal migration flow in Türkiye: TÜİK
Farmers in Thrace turn to nighttime wheat harvests amid extreme heat

Farmers in Thrace turn to nighttime wheat harvests amid extreme heat
WORLD Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

Trump threatens Russia with tariff ultimatum

U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 14 he would impose tariffs on Russia if there isn't a deal to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days.
ECONOMY Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

Chicken meat production rises 12 percent in May

Chicken meat production showed strong annual growth in May, while egg production experienced a notable decline, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿